Kylie Jenner Checks in for UGG Season

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" is on the radio, tins of Celebrations are stacked in the supermarkets, the days are short, and Christmas lights dress city centers the world over. You know what that means, right? It's UGG season, of course – and Kylie Jenner is all in.

All of the above might sound an awful lot like signs of Christmas to you, and sure, they may well be, but temperature dips at the tail-end of the year is prime time to crack out those UGGs that have so desperately craved some attention all year.

In true fall form, Kylie Jenner stepped out to kick off UGG season and show us all how it's done; with minimal effort.

Dressing down to dress up, Kylie paired a pair of Classic Mini UGG Platforms in "Chestnut" with what appears to be an Acne Studios oversized black leather jacket and maxi-length white dress.

BACKGRID / The Hapa Blonde

Mooching about the shops or grabbing lunch on a lazy weekend, decked out in UGGs with a pair of leggings, a maxi or midi dress on the weekend is typically how it's done in the UK – so, welcome to the team, Kylie.

When this time of year rolled around when I was at school, Mini Classics were paired with Jack Wills Gilets and an Ambercrombie shopping bag. Times have changed, however, and Kylie's UGGs have grown up; literally; thanks to the addition of a 2-inch platform, nestling in with Gen-Z's love of platformed sneakers.

In a post-sneaker society, the humble UGG thrives – welcome, UGG season, we missed you.