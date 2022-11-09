Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Kylie Jenner Checks in for UGG Season

Written by Sam Cole in Style

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" is on the radio, tins of Celebrations are stacked in the supermarkets, the days are short, and Christmas lights dress city centers the world over. You know what that means, right? It's UGG season, of course – and Kylie Jenner is all in.

All of the above might sound an awful lot like signs of Christmas to you, and sure, they may well be, but temperature dips at the tail-end of the year is prime time to crack out those UGGs that have so desperately craved some attention all year.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In true fall form, Kylie Jenner stepped out to kick off UGG season and show us all how it's done; with minimal effort.

Dressing down to dress up, Kylie paired a pair of Classic Mini UGG Platforms in "Chestnut" with what appears to be an Acne Studios oversized black leather jacket and maxi-length white dress.

Mooching about the shops or grabbing lunch on a lazy weekend, decked out in UGGs with a pair of leggings, a maxi or midi dress on the weekend is typically how it's done in the UK – so, welcome to the team, Kylie.

When this time of year rolled around when I was at school, Mini Classics were paired with Jack Wills Gilets and an Ambercrombie shopping bag. Times have changed, however, and Kylie's UGGs have grown up; literally; thanks to the addition of a 2-inch platform, nestling in with Gen-Z's love of platformed sneakers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In a post-sneaker society, the humble UGG thrives – welcome, UGG season, we missed you.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Marine SerreOrganic Cotton Ribbed Boxers Beige
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
VEJA x BerlinMen's Calf Leather Minotaur Beige
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • UGG x Reese Cooper Takes You to Terra Incognita
  • UGG and Reese Cooper Take Reinvention Into Uncharted Territory
  • The Toughest UGG Boots Ever Designed Are Also GORE-TEX Lined
  • AMBUSH & UGG's Loafer Is Hairy-Bodied & Bushy-Tailed
  • sacai FW25: Where the Wild UGGs Are
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now