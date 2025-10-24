Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Finest Italian-Made Clog Joins Thug Club's Medieval Biker Gang

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Remember the adidas Adiclog? It's now part of Thug Club's medieval biker gang.

The Korean streetwear label has transformed the premium suede clog into an edgy slip-on that's still quite luxurious.

The collaborative Adiclog features creamy, high-quality leather, complete with fringe details and antique-style studs, including Thug Club's signature logo.

As an Italian-made clog, the Adiclog was a step above the other adidas slip-ons. Thug Club kept the luxury build but made the model extremely knight-worthy.

Thug Club marries streetwear codes, Middle Age flair, and biker culture with adidas' iconic sportswear, creating rugged track pieces, military-level biker boots, and even Three-Stripes sword caps.

It's quite literally pieces for what the brands call the "modern knight."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Thug Club's adidas collection arrived in October, with many styles already sold out. But the brand's adidas Adiclog is set to release soon on the CONFIRMED app as a Korea-exclusive. The price? 349,000 won (around $242).

After horned FILA boots and studded Dickies workwear comes "ye olde" adidas collab from Thug Club.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
