adidas' Finest Italian-Made Clog Joins Thug Club's Medieval Biker Gang

Remember the adidas Adiclog? It's now part of Thug Club's medieval biker gang.

The Korean streetwear label has transformed the premium suede clog into an edgy slip-on that's still quite luxurious.

The collaborative Adiclog features creamy, high-quality leather, complete with fringe details and antique-style studs, including Thug Club's signature logo.

As an Italian-made clog, the Adiclog was a step above the other adidas slip-ons. Thug Club kept the luxury build but made the model extremely knight-worthy.

Thug Club marries streetwear codes, Middle Age flair, and biker culture with adidas' iconic sportswear, creating rugged track pieces, military-level biker boots, and even Three-Stripes sword caps.

It's quite literally pieces for what the brands call the "modern knight."

Thug Club's adidas collection arrived in October, with many styles already sold out. But the brand's adidas Adiclog is set to release soon on the CONFIRMED app as a Korea-exclusive. The price? 349,000 won (around $242).

After horned FILA boots and studded Dickies workwear comes "ye olde" adidas collab from Thug Club.

