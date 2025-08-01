Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Cozy Timberland Boat Shoe With Big Boot Energy

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
andreMhoffwann
Timberland’s 3-Eye Classic Lug boat shoe is no stranger to reinvention. But in the hands of longtime stylist and editor Akio Hasegawa (via his Tokyo concept store andreMhoffwann), the silhouette takes on a new energy. 

More construction shift than yacht trip, this collaborative shoe doesn’t abandon the boat shoe’s roots. Rather, it redresses them in cozy warmth.

Built from Timberland’s signature waterproof yellow-boot leather and grounded by a chunky workwear sole, this shoe is a clever combination of two stalwart Timberland classics.

Rope laces nod to its workwear roots, but a wine cork hanging from the laces quietly steals the show. 

Originally, Hasegawa wanted to use used corks but he settled for fresh ones printed with branding that fades with wear. 

The styling of the campaign sets a restaurant-themed story: white aprons knotted like napkins, earth-toned linens, sweat-fogged wine bottles on the counter. Honestly, Carmy would wear these in season six of The Bear if he ever upgrades his footwear

And the timing couldn’t be better. The boat shoe is having a quiet renaissance. Gone is the stiffness, the prep, the hedge-fund energy.

Thanks to labels like Auralee, Our Legacy, and Prada, the silhouette is softening: Auralee’s versions lean moccasin, Our Legacy’s feel like they belong in a smoky jazz bar, Prada’s hybrids carry more gallery-owner disaffection than dockside dad vibes. And let’s not forget Timberland’s own collaboration with Hender Scheme , which also deepened the trend. 

The Timberland x andreMhoffwann collab fits squarely into that shift. A workboot masquerading as a slipper. A boat shoe built not for boarding vessels, but for opening bottles. Expect the boat shoe collab to arrive on August 3.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
