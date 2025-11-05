A Luxury Facial for Timberland’s Handmade $380 Work Boot

Despite being worn by countless people since 1973, Timberland’s signature 6-inch work boot never gets old. It’s a classic with a hard-earned reputation. Sturdy. Warm. Nearly waterproof.

A piece of tough footwear designed to be worn by those whose work entails getting dirty, Timberland's boot later spilled into mainstream fashion. It aged pretty well all things considered but isn't it about time that this rough 'n ready boot got a nice facial? Perhaps a massage, too.

From a pair of glossy Timb-inspired stilettos to a curious redesign where the boot doubled as a puffer, Timberland's 6-inch boot looks anything but ordinary these days.

Still, Timberland's Luxe Waterproof Boot is by far the most subtle and maybe even the most polished. It’s not even a redesign but a full transposition of the timeless work boot with Horween Dryden nubuck leather, a rare double-tanned, waterproof hide with a silky feel that develops a graceful patina over time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Adding to the boot’s durability, the laces and welt are also made of leather, while a special insole ensures maximum stability.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A two-part Vibram sole leaves it looking sophisticated while still retaining the original’s grit and endurance. Don’t be mistaken, beneath all the cosmetic upgrades, there is still a tough work booboot under it all.

The Timberland Luxe Waterproof Boot retails for $380 on the Timberland website, aligning with the fact that it's partially made by hand.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.