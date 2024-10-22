Timberland Inflated Its Timeless Boot (& Added Luscious Leather!)

Being a hard-wearing workwear shoe might’ve made Timberland’s 6-Inch boot the undisputed footwear icon it is today, however, over 50 years after its inception, the original yellow boot is exploring different design avenues.

Long retired from dusty construction sites, replaced by a new generation of more advanced footwear, the rugged boot is becoming increasingly luxurious — fashionable collaborations and $3,000 price tags in tow. And its most recent redesign is evidence of this.

A newly puffed-up take on the iconic 6-Inch Boot has arrived from Timberland, bearing the same distinctive shape as its predecessor but with some drastic changes.

First of all, this shoe’s upper is built entirely of full-grain leather (it’s even lined in the top-of-the-line material!) replacing its typical nubuck leather build.

However, the most notable upgrade on this luxe boot is its puffy construction, stuffing the upper panel of the boot with PrimaLoft 400g insulation.

The legend goes that Timberland’s 6-Inch Boot became an icon in New York due to being adopted by drug dealers standing outside all night needing footwear to keep them warm and dry. If they’d had access to these insulated versions, their feet would be toastier than ever.

Naturally, upgraded materials and puffy insulation raise the retail price of this boot. The shoe, which is available to shop now, retails for $250 (as opposed to the $170 that a bog-standard pair of Timbs will set you back).

Timberland has been sure to highlight the iconic status of its boot of late, launching bumper campaigns and strategically placing it everywhere during fashion week.

But, outside of its many collaborations, this is a rare example of the brand toying with the inimitable formula behind its most famous model and it's managed to genuinely improve the universally recognized shoe — added puffy insulation for the winter? High-end leather? Yes, please.