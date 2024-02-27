Sign up to never miss a drop
Veneda Carter's Gorgeously Glazed Timbs Are Returning

Words By Morgan Smith

It's been roughly two years since stylist Veneda Carter dropped off her gorgeously glazed Timberland boots, which quickly sold out during its 2022 launch. The butter-like steppers have come and gone but still leave the internet buzzing, especially when they appear on the feet of Drake and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Fans begged for Carter and Timberland to bring back their collaboration. Now, the two are joining forces again to deliver a fresh batch of glazed Timbs for Spring 2024.

Yes, Carter's Timberland Premium 6-Inch boot returns in shiny glory. That unmistakable patent waterproof leather tops Timberland's famous boot, offered again in the iconic wheat colorway. Carter's Timberland boot also comes in a new all-black iteration, as previewed by Carter and Lil Yachty.

The polished 6-Inch boot is complete with Timberland signatures like its lug sole and cushy collar. Fans can also count on a partly recycled lining and PrimaLoft® ECO insulation to warm your foot.

Carter's nostalgic lace-up heeled boot isn't returning for the second round with Timberland. However, the stylist has something even better up her sleeve: a laceless zip-up bootie.

Also presented in black and wheat colorways, the Veneda Carter x Timberland zip boot boasts a zipper closure instead of the traditional Timberland boot laces.

Glazed Timbs fanatics may be happy to know that Carter's stiletto boots come in the same patent leather material as the collection's 6-inch boots.

Again, the people have been patiently waiting for Veneda Carter's Timberlands to return since 2022. The partnership's 6-Inch Boot and Zip Boot are now scheduled to launch on March 4 on END.'s website.

It's safe to assume the second Veneda Carter x Timberland collab will also drop at Timberland as well. For now, keep an eye out for retailers carrying the pairs and ready those fingers for quick (and hopefully successful) checkouts.

