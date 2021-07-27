Todd Snyder & New Balance Are Making Sure You Get Your Fruits & Veggies

Brand: Todd Snyder x New Balance

Model: 327

Release Date: July 29

Price: $150

Buy: toddsnyder.com

What We’re Saying: Todd Snyder and New Balance are heading to the farmers market for their latest collaboration. Drawing from New York City’s greenmarkets, the project includes three colorways of the 327, in addition to a trio of color-coordinated seersucker Market Coats.

“We concepted the Farmers Market capsule during lockdown, so the design team and I were reminiscing about (and looking forward to) the experience of walking around a farmers market on a hot summer day,” Snyder said. “We wanted these sneakers and jackets to be a colorful reminder of how special that experience is. I’m grateful that this capsule is coming out at a moment when many of us can return to our local farm stands and favorite restaurants.”

The 327 colorways of "Pomegranate," "Pineapple," and "Wheat" each incorporate a distinctive icon on the tongue that corresponds with a matching food group: vegetables, fruits, and grains. The split color schemes are then meant to juxtapose the vibrant colors of a farm stand with the buzz of city life. With mesh and suede construction, mesh is implemented to give the sneaker a breezy summer feel, while suede coincides with the materials you might find on a gentleman's dress shoe.

Snyder chose three of his favorite New York culinary figures to star in the campaign for his "Famers Market" collaboration: Dan Kluger, James Beard Award-winning chef and owner of Loring Place; Christina Tosi, James Beard Award-winning chef and owner of Milk Bar; and Bon Appetit Senior Food Editor Andy Baraghani. Furthermore, the designer's commitment to the culinary scene finds him donating $10,000 to environmental organization GrowNYC as a part of the collaboration.

Following an initial release through toddsnyder.com on July 29, the Todd Snyder x New Balance "Farmers Market" collection will be available globally through newbalance.com on August 12.

