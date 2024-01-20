Loewe FW24's Front Row Was Just as Good as Its Sneakerpants

Loewe's Fall/Winter 2024 presentation was another major affair at Paris Fashion Week, between the serious combined 'fits on the runway and the stars in the audience.

After serving up glitter boi realness for SS24, creative director Jonathan Anderson gave a whole new definition to putting clothes together for Loewe FW24, resulting in a parade of hybrid clothes — a design method that Loewe is all too familiar with at this point (jeakers? pant-boots?? I could go on).

"I was into this idea that you could nearly do a forced look, so that everything is one thing. So, the shoe was attached to the sock, the sock is attached to the trousers or the boots. So it becomes a one piece look. So everything is kind of trapped in an action," Anderson told the swarming press following the show.

For Loewe FW24, classic blue jeans were attached to Vans-like sneakers. A coat became a full 'fit, offering up a sweater, outerwear, and leather trousers all at once. There were also blazer jumpsuits and endless striped socks that actually turned out to be trousers.

Elsewhere on Loewe's FW24 runway, you'd catch nice cable knit sweaters, delicious leather coats, fair isle pullovers, and hoodie-less hoodies (literally just the pouch). There were also big boots, belts barely hanging on, and new neon Puzzle totes.

Loewe FW24 also featured another artist collaboration, this time with Richard Hawkins, whose collages appeared on sweater dresses and large shoulder bags.

As enchanting as Loewe's shoepants, the FW24 front row was also a sight to see. Kit Connor, Andrew Garfield, Zayn Mailk, and Jamie Dornan were there. Loewe princess Taylor Russell was also in attendance, stealing the show in yet another excellent Loewe look.

Anderson may have cracked the code to a buzzy fashion week scene: literal put-together clothes and Taylor Russell. Even if someone else pulled out this recipe, no one's doing it quite like Loewe.