Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Loewe FW24's Front Row Was Just as Good as Its Sneakerpants

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Loewe's Fall/Winter 2024 presentation was another major affair at Paris Fashion Week, between the serious combined 'fits on the runway and the stars in the audience.

After serving up glitter boi realness for SS24, creative director Jonathan Anderson gave a whole new definition to putting clothes together for Loewe FW24, resulting in a parade of hybrid clothes — a design method that Loewe is all too familiar with at this point (jeakers? pant-boots?? I could go on).

"I was into this idea that you could nearly do a forced look, so that everything is one thing. So, the shoe was attached to the sock, the sock is attached to the trousers or the boots. So it becomes a one piece look. So everything is kind of trapped in an action," Anderson told the swarming press following the show.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

For Loewe FW24, classic blue jeans were attached to Vans-like sneakers. A coat became a full 'fit, offering up a sweater, outerwear, and leather trousers all at once. There were also blazer jumpsuits and endless striped socks that actually turned out to be trousers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Elsewhere on Loewe's FW24 runway, you'd catch nice cable knit sweaters, delicious leather coats, fair isle pullovers, and hoodie-less hoodies (literally just the pouch). There were also big boots, belts barely hanging on, and new neon Puzzle totes.

Loewe FW24 also featured another artist collaboration, this time with Richard Hawkins, whose collages appeared on sweater dresses and large shoulder bags.

As enchanting as Loewe's shoepants, the FW24 front row was also a sight to see. Kit Connor, Andrew Garfield, Zayn Mailk, and Jamie Dornan were there. Loewe princess Taylor Russell was also in attendance, stealing the show in yet another excellent Loewe look.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Anderson may have cracked the code to a buzzy fashion week scene: literal put-together clothes and Taylor Russell. Even if someone else pulled out this recipe, no one's doing it quite like Loewe.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Paxon Bomber
Carhartt WIP
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Lesser God Skull Beanie
Fucking Awesome
$55
We Recommend
  • balaclava
    15 Balaclavas To Tackle Cold Weather Face First
    • Style
  • luisaviaroma sale
    Take 70% off Loewe, Converse & More Here
    • Style
  • wide leg pants
    Wide-Leg Pants: A Selection of The Best Oversized Legwear
    • Style
  • overshirts
    12 Overshirts to See You Through Fall
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    This Season’s Best Tote Bags, The World’s Hardest-Working Accessory
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • kiko kostadinov fw24 mens
    With Crowns & Levi's, Kiko Kostadinov Remains On Top for FW24
    • Style
  • loewe fw24 mens
    Loewe FW24's Front Row Was Just as Good as Its Sneakerpants
    • Style
  • The Marina Abramović Longevity Method Skincare Products
    The Artist Is Dewy: A Closer Look at Marina Abramović's Perplexing Beauty Line
    • Beauty
  • Louis Vuitton x Timberland Boots FW24.
    Pharrell's LV Timbs Are Luxury Workwear at Its Finest
    • Sneakers
  • a ma maniere jordan 4 2024
    New Year, More Great A Ma Maniére Jordan Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • WSR main image jan week 3
    From New Balance to Crocs, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023