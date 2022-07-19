Apparently, Travis Scott is #TeamAshtray

Brand: Travis Scott x Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 Low

Release Date: July 19, July 21

Price: $150

Buy: Travis Scott's webstore, SNKRS

Editor’s Notes: Travis Scott, a Euphoria hive member? This is the perfect moment for Paul Rudd's famous "Hot Ones" line, "Who would've thought? Not me!"

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Nonetheless, Javon Walton, who plays the silent but deadly "Ashtray" in Euphoria (RIP), leads the "Don't Get Caught" campaign for Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low 'OG Reverse Mocha" sneakers.

MLB icon Reggie Jackson and Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers also joins Walton in the sneaker campaign's 2-minute commercial, which also teases a rumored instrumental from Scott's forthcoming Utopia album.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Essentially, Walton leading the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low campaign was a solid marketing move and perfect linkup, even though Euphoria and Scott only really have one thing in common: hype.

Like the hit fictional drama series, which averaged a whopping 16.3 million viewers for its season two episodes, Scott's fashion collaborations, too, garner much buzz, though Cactus Jack x Dior didn't command the same energy as the rapper's other projects due to, perhaps, the intentional lack of publicity.

However, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers definitely benefitted from the rapper's hype. The latest kicks sold out after ringing in over 2.4 million raffle entries in 30 minutes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Select pieces from Scott's accompanying Jordan brand, which ranges from $45 keychain to $150 hoodie, are still up for grabs on Scott's webstore, where the sneakers are marked as "sold out."

No worries, ragers. There will be more chances to cop Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker and capsule collection. In fact, a wider release is slated to go down in mere days when the Travis Scott AJ1 lows launch on SNKRS July 21.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If you're unsuccessful in adding the Reverse Mocha Lows to your rotation, which is likely considering the ridiculous craze surrounding Scott's shoes, his "Black Phantom" AJ1 Low may be your light at the end of the tunnel in December.

Alas, like the third season of Euphoria, you're just going to have to take that L and patiently wait for the next drop.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.