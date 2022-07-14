Everything to Know About Travis Scott's Cactus Jack x Dior Collab

Whether you think it's too soon or is disappointed with the luxury-fication of skate culture, Travis Scott's Cactus Jack and Dior collaboration is indeed happening. In fact, it's already here

Many were unsure if the collaboration would ever drop following its postponement, that is, until Scott started flexing the collection's pieces during recent public appearance, quietly confirming the linkup was back in effect.

With the lights back on in the music studio, UTOPIA billboards lining the Cali roads, and a steady relaunch of his business projects, Scott is ready to unveil his next move: the official release of the Cactus Jack x Dior collaboration, and here's everything we know about the collaboration's collection.

When is the Cactus Jack x Dior collection dropping?

The Cactus Jack x Dior collection is slated to drop on July 13 on Dior's website and in-store.

Dior, menswear artistic director Kim Jones, and Travis Scott himself haven't posted about the collaboration despite the immense buzz surrounding its release.

The luxury house also refused comment when reached by Highsnobiety.

Is it really dropping, though?

Yep. Dior did confirm the July 13 release date to Highsnobiety, though the release was then pushed back to July 14.

Where can you cop the Cactus Jack x Dior collab?

Per a July 11 video, an unspecified Dior boutique is already stocked with the Cactus Jack x Dior capsule collection. Surprisingly, no customers were in sight, save the cameraman, suggesting this may have been a private preview in preparation for an in-store launch.

As of July 14, however Cactus Jack x Dior is available on Dior's website and at select boutiques.

What are the Cactus Jack x Dior prices?

Expensive, to say the least: Cactus Jack x Dior prices range from $240 to $9,800.

Travis Scott's Dior Saddle Bags retail for $3,800; sneakers are around $1,450; sweaters start at $1,500 and reach up to $2,200; pants are in the $1,100-$1,500 range.

The cheapest pieces are the jewelry, which hovers around $640, and the hats, yours for $590-$750.

Should you be really balling on a budget, grab some $370 Cactus Jack socks.

What's even in the collection?

The Cactus Jack x Dior tees, obviously, as seen in Travis Scott's street style rotation lately.

Sweater vests, turtlenecks, outerwear, blazers, backpacks, saddle bags, wallets, and eyewear comprise the partnership's soon-come offering (and I merely grazed the surface, by the way).

Thibo Denis, Dior's head footwear designer, also previewed a pair of Cactus Jack x Dior sandals, emblazoned with hand-drawn patchwork graphics, obviously courtesy of Scott. In addition to a buckle detail, the shoe also boasts an embroidered Dior-Jack stamp that poetically reads "A Beautiful World."

As previewed during the Spring/Summer 2022 presentation, you can expect pieces to come dressed in the partnership's "sun-bleached" color scheme, DIY abstract artwork, and a Cactus Jack version of the iconic Dior monogram.

Are the Cactus Jack x Dior B713 sneakers included?

How could I forget the skater bros' public enemy #1? The Cactus Jack x Dior B713 sneakers will also see the light of day during the linkup's release in a slew of neutral colorways, earning more unenthused head shakes from OG skaters and impressed fire emojis from Scott's fanbase of ragers.

Why was Cactus Jack x Dior postponed in the first place?

Neither Travis Scott nor Dior gave specific reasons why the Cactus Jack x Dior collab was postponed indefinitely back in December 2021. However, like his other paused ventures, many suspected it was due to the November 2021 tragedy at Scott's Astroworld festival, where a crowd surge left 10 concertgoers, including a 9-year-old, deceased, and many others injured.

After laying low for roughly two months, Scott began to slowly return to the public's gaze, attempting to win back its good graces with the launch of his new philanthropic initiative, Project HEAL.

Soon after, shelved business deals like the Cacti seltzer and collaborative Nike sneakers resurfaced, with his Air Max 1 and Air Trainer 1 shoes releasing in the same week.

Now, the Cactus Jack x Dior collab is next up on Scott's comeback list.