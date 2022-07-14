Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Lows? Yeah, More Ls Incoming

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

Brand: Travis Scott x Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 Low

Release Date: December 15

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: Can you hear that? The distant rumble of the L train pacing into the station? No, no, my European friends, I don't mean NYC's subway service – I'm talking about the losses we take on sneaker releases and raffles.

If you've taken a punt at trying to secure a pair of Travis Scott's Cactus Jack drops alongside Nike in the last couple of years, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about. Between bad luck and bots dominating the market, your best chance at purchasing typically falls in the secondary market – KLEKT, StockX, Presentedby, and the rest.

Plenty have come and gone – a selection of Air Max 1s, an Air Trainer 1 duo, SB Dunk Lows, Air Force 1 Lows, Air Jordan 1 Highs in collaboration with Fragment, and Air Jordan 6s, to name a few.

One silhouette that continues to pierce the market is the Air Jordan 1 Low. Appearing in "Mocha," "Reverse Mocha," and as a Fragment team-up, the Dunk alternative has proven its popularity. Now, it's set to return.

Unlike the palettes adopted in previous releases, this upcoming finish opts for a stealthy aesthetic, somewhat similar to the classic AJ1 High "Shadow."

Dubbed "Black/Phantom," the sneaker pairs black suede underlays with deep grey overlays of the same fabrication, all of which are pulled together by a white leather reverse Swoosh and matching midsole.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

