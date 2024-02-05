Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Shoe Is Finally Here, Thanks to a Wild Launch

Travis Scott's Jumpman Jack, his first signature Jordan sneaker, is here...and already sold out.

As Travis Scott took the stage the 2024 Grammys on February 4, the musician's new Jordan shoe shock-dropped in the same breath on Travis Scott's website.

After months of teases and leaks plus a Cannes debut, this is our first true confirmation of the new Jumpman Jack sneaker. The Jordan Brand even updated its Instagram profile picture with a collaborative Jumpman logo featuring Scott's signature three lines.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The first Jumpman Jack sneaker launched in a "Sail" colorway, as frequently worn by Scott throughout his "Circus Maximus" tour (amongst other unreleased colorways).

Like Scott's other Nike collabs, fans quickly snapped up Scott's new sneaker, selling it out almost instantly during its launch on Scott's website.

The pairs retailed for a cool $200 and are currently reselling for anywhere between $3,000 and $4,000 on StockX. Wild.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

However, this is pretty standard stuff for Scott's Nike sneakers, like his Fragment Jordan 1s and paisley Dunks, which have been known to go for thousands on the post-retail market. $1K for sneakers makes me clutch my pockets (more power to the committed sneakerheads that possess such coins).

For those who weren't able to successfully check out at the speed of light, don't worry. As we've seen, there are plenty more colorways lined up for Scott's signature sneaker, some of which are expected to drop in 2024.

Based on the Jordan Brand's "coming soon" trailers, Scott's Jumpman Jack "Sail" sneaker will see another launch at Nike. There's no specific Nike release date for Scott's Jumpman Jack shoe yet, but something tells me "soon" means a closer date than we think.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's worth pointing out that Michael Jordan's birthday is on the horizon (February 17), with the anticipated Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined" expected to launch the same day.

Why not make it the ragers' special day and throw in the Jumpman Jack release while we're at it?