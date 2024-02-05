Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Shoe Is Finally Here, Thanks to a Wild Launch

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Travis Scott's Jumpman Jack, his first signature Jordan sneaker, is here...and already sold out.

As Travis Scott took the stage the 2024 Grammys on February 4, the musician's new Jordan shoe shock-dropped in the same breath on Travis Scott's website.

After months of teases and leaks plus a Cannes debut, this is our first true confirmation of the new Jumpman Jack sneaker. The Jordan Brand even updated its Instagram profile picture with a collaborative Jumpman logo featuring Scott's signature three lines.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The first Jumpman Jack sneaker launched in a "Sail" colorway, as frequently worn by Scott throughout his "Circus Maximus" tour (amongst other unreleased colorways).

Like Scott's other Nike collabs, fans quickly snapped up Scott's new sneaker, selling it out almost instantly during its launch on Scott's website.

The pairs retailed for a cool $200 and are currently reselling for anywhere between $3,000 and $4,000 on StockX. Wild.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

However, this is pretty standard stuff for Scott's Nike sneakers, like his Fragment Jordan 1s and paisley Dunks, which have been known to go for thousands on the post-retail market. $1K for sneakers makes me clutch my pockets (more power to the committed sneakerheads that possess such coins).

For those who weren't able to successfully check out at the speed of light, don't worry. As we've seen, there are plenty more colorways lined up for Scott's signature sneaker, some of which are expected to drop in 2024.

Based on the Jordan Brand's "coming soon" trailers, Scott's Jumpman Jack "Sail" sneaker will see another launch at Nike. There's no specific Nike release date for Scott's Jumpman Jack shoe yet, but something tells me "soon" means a closer date than we think.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's worth pointing out that Michael Jordan's birthday is on the horizon (February 17), with the anticipated Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined" expected to launch the same day.

Why not make it the ragers' special day and throw in the Jumpman Jack release while we're at it?

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Double-Faced Piqué Hoodie
Lacoste x Highsnobiety
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
M2002RXQ
New Balance
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Fuzzy Beanie
Séfr
$100
We Recommend
  • most expensive nike dunks
    These Are the Most Expensive Dunks on the Resale Market
    • Sneakers
  • rappers real names list Desiigner lil skies wiz khalifa
    An Exhaustive, A-Z Journey Through Real Rapper Names
    • Culture
  • travis scott air jordan 1 low golf
    Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low Is Ready for the Course
    • Sneakers
  • new balance protection pack 2002r
    New Balance's Protection Pack Keeps on Giving
    • Style
  • a ma maniere jordan 5
    A Ma Maniére & Jumpman Are Back at It Again
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    22 Songs That Are a Reminder of Why Jay-Z is The G.O.A.T
    • Culture
  • miu miu's spring/summer 2024 boat shoes
    It's Finally Time to Redeem the Boat Shoe
    • Style
  • HOKA's Tor Ultra Lo sneaker in the Elite Terrain System pack
    HOKA's Trail Sneaker Masterpiece Is Gorgeous & Grounded
    • Sneakers
  • travis scott jumpman jack release
    Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Shoe Is Finally Here, Thanks to a Wild Launch
    • Sneakers
  • Timothee Chalamet wears a black Stüssy x Junya Watanabe sleeveless hoodie, leather pants, black boots
    Timothée Chalamet Casually Debuted the Year's Biggest Streetwear Collab
    • Style
  • Timberland +81 3's SS24 collection lookbook
    Timberland Went Full ALD (& It Works)
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024