Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

You Can Buy Travis Scott Tickets For Less Than a Latte

in CultureWords By Jade Gomez

Travis Scott may have released one of the most talked-about albums of the year, but that hype isn’t translating into ticket sales.

Scott’s “Utopia – Circus Maximus” tour is the rapper’s first proper performance run after he took a brief hiatus in the wake of the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of ten concert-goers. Tickets to the “Utopia” tour sold out almost immediately after going on sale in August, but it looks like some passes are being resold for as little as $14 on secondary marketplaces like StubHub.

1 / 1
StubHub

Scalpers, who anticipated increased demand due to Scott’s steady popularity, likely bought tickets with the intention to resell for profit. But it looks like no one is biting,  forcing these scalpers to lower their prices as they become desperate to get the tickets off their hands. On Ticketmaster, which offers its own resale service, Scott’s kick-off date in Raleigh, North Carolina is selling for as low as $56.

Scott isn’t the only one taking blows from a lack of ticket sales in 2023. Lil Baby, one of the most successful rap acts of the 2020s, canceled multiple tour stops over the summer due to lack of demand. Lil Durk, meanwhile, canceled his entire tour save for two hometown shows. 

While the demand for tickets isn't terribly high, that’s not to say Scott is a flop. Utopia, his first album since the tragedy, spent a month at number one on the Billboard Hot 200. The album also sold over a million album-equivalent units in its first five weeks.

If buying tickets for one of the most anticipated tours of 2023 for less than the price of a Starbucks latte seems like an unbelievable deal, rest assured: ticketing sites’ exorbitant fees will find a way to bring you back to reality. 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Gradient Hairy Knit Beani
Y/Project
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Saikuru Jacket
The North Face
$265
Image on Highsnobiety
Gazelle Core
adidas
$130
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week
    • Style
  • travis scott air jordan 1 low golf
    Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low Is Ready for the Course
    • Sneakers
  • Travis Scott performs at Astroworld Festival
    Yeah... Travis Scott's Discography is Pretty Damn Impressive
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Looks Like Travis Scott's Dunks Are Dropping Again (Or Are They?)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Travis Scott Hits the Road to 'Utopia' in F&F AJ1 Lows
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Salomon x MM6 Maison Margiela FW23.
    MM6 Maison Margiela’s New Salomons Go Hard
    • Sneakers
  • Travis Scott performing
    You Can Buy Travis Scott Tickets For Less Than a Latte
    • Culture
  • An exhaustive list of David Beckham's hairstyles from over the years.
    Inside David Beckham's Hairstyle Museum
    • Style
  • Louis Vuitton Noé BB Bag Vase
    Louis Vuitton's Bag Vase Costs More Than the Real Deal
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    After Almost 250 Years, Birkenstock Has Officially Found Its Cool
    • Style
  • 5 gore tex alternatives help survive winter Hoka One One Rowing Blazers The North Face
    5 Water-Resistant GORE-TEX Alternatives to Help You Stay Dry This Winter
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023