You Can Buy Travis Scott Tickets For Less Than a Latte

Travis Scott may have released one of the most talked-about albums of the year, but that hype isn’t translating into ticket sales.

Scott’s “Utopia – Circus Maximus” tour is the rapper’s first proper performance run after he took a brief hiatus in the wake of the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of ten concert-goers. Tickets to the “Utopia” tour sold out almost immediately after going on sale in August, but it looks like some passes are being resold for as little as $14 on secondary marketplaces like StubHub.

1 / 1 StubHub

Scalpers, who anticipated increased demand due to Scott’s steady popularity, likely bought tickets with the intention to resell for profit. But it looks like no one is biting, forcing these scalpers to lower their prices as they become desperate to get the tickets off their hands. On Ticketmaster, which offers its own resale service, Scott’s kick-off date in Raleigh, North Carolina is selling for as low as $56.

Ticketmaster

Scott isn’t the only one taking blows from a lack of ticket sales in 2023. Lil Baby, one of the most successful rap acts of the 2020s, canceled multiple tour stops over the summer due to lack of demand. Lil Durk, meanwhile, canceled his entire tour save for two hometown shows.

While the demand for tickets isn't terribly high, that’s not to say Scott is a flop. Utopia, his first album since the tragedy, spent a month at number one on the Billboard Hot 200. The album also sold over a million album-equivalent units in its first five weeks.

If buying tickets for one of the most anticipated tours of 2023 for less than the price of a Starbucks latte seems like an unbelievable deal, rest assured: ticketing sites’ exorbitant fees will find a way to bring you back to reality.