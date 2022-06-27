Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Très Rasché Yassified the Reebok Club C Legacy

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Reebok
1 / 4

Brand: Très Rasché x Reebok

Model: Club C Legacy "Diamante"

Release Date: July 1

Price: $130

Buy: Online at Reebok

Editor's Notes: Nothing quite says "ready for summer" like a classic pair of all-white kicks. No matter what your position may be, an Air Force 1 Low, adidas Stan Smith, a New Balance 550, or Reebok Club C, it's hard to beat a low-key, understated classic.

Opting for a classic over something with a little more character like an Off-White x Nike sneaker, or an obtuse choice from Balenciaga, doesn't mean that your footwear choices need to be boring – quite the opposite, in fact.

When you're working with a blank canvas, stripped of garish decoration or textural elevation byways of a mixed fabrication, it's the little details that make all of the difference. For Très Rasché's efforts on the Club C Legacy, those small updates are what knock it out of the park.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If you know Très Rasché's founder Mad Bad Ting, then you already know that any sneaker silhouette she puts her hands to is going to get the baddie certification – basically, your Reebok's are getting yassified.

This isn't the duo's first outing, in fact, it's their fourth. Landing on the Club C Legacy, the Très Rasché love of diamante's sees to it that the classic sneaker gets a touch-up that's the perfect finisher to those Y2K nostalgia trip 'fits that you've been eyeballing on TikTok all year.

Constructed with a base of leather and suede, the sneaker pairs white with off-white panels, an icy blue sole (an iconic Reebok finish), with diamante crystals filling a portion of the sidewall and heel.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

