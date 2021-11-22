Forget Solar Red – Trinidad Jame$ x Saucony Originals Goes "Sorell Red"

Brand: Trinidad Jame$' Hommewrk x Saucony Originals

Model: Jazz 81

Release Date: 27 November

Price: $100

Buy: Online at Saucony

Editor's Notes: Whenever I think of Kanye West's time with Nike, specifically the Air Yeezy 2, two things come to mind - the "Red Octobers" and "Solar Red." Arguably, the colorways are far more memorable than the silhouette itself, because to be honest, I always end up calling "Platinum" 'the grey pair.'

Hip-hop artists and all-red colorways go hand-in-hand. The "Red Octobers" are probably the most iconic use of the color scheme to date thanks to Kanye, but West was also responsible for the huge popularity of the Nike Air Max 90 Hyperfuse "Independence Day" pack – specifically the red pair – back in 2013.

Triple-red sneakers with all-black fits was the rapper-starter-pack statement look of the early 2010s, and though we may try to escape it, it lives on.

Most recently, Margelia's Reebok Classic Leather Tabi joined a long line of primary-colored alumnus, and now, Saucony Originals Jazz 81 gets its own bold treatment courtesy of Trinidad Jame$.

Trinidad Jame$ is equally as synonymous with the 2010s era of Hip-Hop as red sneakers are, thanks to his hit song "Gold."

Through his upcoming Saucony Originals collaboration, the era is getting a mini-revival of its own. The classic Jazz 81 sneaker gets a bold color dip, dubbed "Sorrel Red," after the rapper's favorite drink “Sorrel”, made of dried hibiscus flower petals.

The limited-edition collaboration comes courtesy of Jame$' brand Hommewrk and serves as a testament to his stylistic flair.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.