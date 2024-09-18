Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

LV x Timberland, Meet Your Successor: Fendi x Red Wing

Written by Tom Barker in Style

A new development in the High Fashion x Workwear chronicles has arrived: Fendi x Red Wing. 

Fendi models walked the Spring/Summer 2025 runway wearing boots from Red Wing, an over 100-year-old maker of American workwear. Specifically, the Heritage Moc Toe Boot, Red Wing’s most iconic model, was upgraded with Fendi's luxurious leather and monogram branding. 

The Fendi x Red Wing boots were in turn classic, rugged, and according to Fendi’s creative director, Kim Jones, made for “a real woman.”

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Fendi x Red Wing boots also brought back memories of a big moment from a recent round of fashion shows (a moment created by Jones’ former employer, no less). 

For Fall/Winter 2024, Louis Vuitton tapped Timberland, a work boot brand with a near-identical history to that of Red Wing, and it created a frenzy that was hard to escape. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Louis Vuitton x Timberland was immediately omnipresent once Pharrell began teasing it prior to his second LV show: These big yellow boots with LV monogram prints seemed to pop up every time I opened Instagram. 

Fendi x Red Wing is the spiritual successor to LV's wildly-expensive Timberland boot, in that it's another another (presumably) wildly-expensive workwear boot overseen by an LVMH fashion house.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

However, instead of LV repeatedly printed across its upper or tongue, there's Fendi's monogram woven into the lateral side of these American-made work shoes. Plus, there's more a longstanding backstory: Red Wing has a relationship with Fendi dating back to the 1950s, according to the luxury label's press release. What exactly is their relationship? Unclear.

The high fashion appropriation of blue-collar uniforms hit an all-time high during the Fall/Winter 2024 shows when a constant string of Carhartt dupes hit the runway. But the streak clearly ain't over.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
asicsGEL-QUANTUM KINETIC Dark Sepia/Black
$285.00
Available in:
Several sizes
ROALong Sleeve Graphic Demitasse
$145.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Sant Ambroeus x HighsnobietyWool Logo Cap Dark Brown
$60.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jay-Z Is Out Here in Louis Vuitton Timbs? Deadass
    • Style
  • Even At Church, Justin Bieber Is the King of Casual Dressing
    • Style
  • Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Workwear Is Finally Here — Timberlands Included (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Deadass: Louis Vuitton's $3,000 Timberland Boots Are Here
    • Sneakers
  • Did Pharrell Just Tease a Louis Vuitton x Apple Collab?
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • MSCHF Designed a Reversible High-Top Sneaker... Sandal?
    • Sneakers
  • All Roads Lead to Joe Jonas for Scotch & Soda’s FW24 Capsule Collection
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • adidas’ Chunktastic New Dad Shoe Is Outrageously Balenciaga-Coded
    • Sneakers
  • Goodbye Brat Green, Hello Butter Yellow
    • Style
  • LV x Timberland, Meet Your Successor: Fendi x Red Wing
    • Style
  • The Future Is Oakley's Transforming Sunglasses
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now