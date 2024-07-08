As Rabanne's Beauty Ambassador, Troye Sivan Is In His It-Boy Era
Troye Sivan is busy. Between touring with Charli XCX, landing a Vogue cover, and running his own fragrance and homeware brand, the pop star has inked a new contract as the face of Rabanne Beauty.
On Monday, Rabanne — which debuted its Space Age-y cosmetics line last August — announced Sivan as its first-ever global makeup ambassador. A press release notes that the singer wore Rabanne in his "Rush" music video and attended Rabanne's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show dressed and made up courtesy of the brand.
"I've always been attracted to Rabanne's effortless vibe," Sivan said in a statement. "I love to play and express myself, and I have actively worked over the years to unlearn any restrictions I put on myself when it comes to fashion and beauty."
This isn't Sivan's first time partnering with a cosmetics brand. In early 2022, he joined YSL Beauty as a U.S. Ambassador.
Troye Sivan's first full-fledged Rabanne campaign will release in August, when the brand plans to announce Fresh Touch Foundation, its very first skin-focused offering. The foundation will hit stores in September.
Rabanne's step into beauty ambassadorship comes just over a year after the brand introduced a comprehensive rebrand, including a refreshed logo, typography, and simplified name, shortened from "Paco Rabanne" to "Rabanne."