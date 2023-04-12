Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Twitter Inc? Nah, It's X Corp Now

Written by Sam Cole in Culture

The Twitter that you once knew and loved is officially dead. Sure, the platform is still up and running, but Elon Musk's latest move to bring X, "the everything app," to life, Twitter Inc, has officially merged into X Corp – that's to say, it no longer exists.

A lot has changed since Elon Musk expressed interest in buying Twitter. After becoming the platform's largest shareholder in January of last year, Musk set his sights on joining the board; beyond that, following disagreements with CEO Parag Agrawal on how Twitter should change, his intentions accelerated to buying the company outright.

What came next was an astronomical purchase totaling $44bn. Despite having first rejected the notion to buy, Twitter had a change of heart – this would be the first, but not the last.

The second came by way of Musk himself, who, in July, announced he wanted to pull out of the deal due to fallouts concerning data requests, more specifically, the number of bots on the platform.

Months later, the deal was back on and finally completed, leading Musk to announce that "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

Now, X is seemingly becoming more and more of a reality, as court documents have revealed that Twitter Inc no longer exists, having been officially merged with X Corp.

The proposed app is expected to be the West's answer to China's WeChat, a platform that supports everything from messaging, payments, ridesharing, food delivery, and more. The everything app.

While Twitter continues to be riddled with issues since the deal went through; with countless bot accounts, x-rated content seemingly drowning the platform, outages, glitches, and software failures; all of which are being dealt with by a drastically reduced skeleton crew; all the while Twitter Blue remains a huge point of contention struggling to build revenue; despite this move forward, it doesn't feel as if X will be coming to life anytime soon.

What's next for Elon Musk, Twitter, and X Corp? Only time will tell...

