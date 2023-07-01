Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
#TwitterDown? More Like the Elon Musk Curse Strikes Again

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

Twitter broke...again, in case you missed it.

The latest hiccup on the bird app saw several users met with "Rate limit exceeded" messages followed by "please wait a few moments, then try again."

What the heck does "rate limit exceeded" even mean? Apparently, rate limit exceeded means a tweeter used Twitter too much within a specific time frame, thus resulting in reduced access to the app.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
The limit only applies to the app, though, not the website. So, Twitter, the .com version, still works (and we checked, no issues on the website).

Here's the thing: Twitter isn't necessarily #down as the trending hashtag suggests. Instead, it's all apart of a new Twitter measure (temporary limits), recently announced by Musk, who sadly remains an executive chair at Twitter.

According to Musk, temporary limits include verified accounts limited to reading 6000 posts/day, unverified accounts to 600 posts/day, and new unverified accounts to 300/day.  This new rollout is to "address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation," per the billionaire troll.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

With the new measure leaving the app in utter chaos, Musk has since announced an update to view limits, increasing it to 10K, 1K,, and 0.5K for verified account, unverified accounts, and new unverified accounts per day, respectively.

Why all of this? "Because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside," according to Musk. Twitter's co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey seems to agree, having posted a picture of grass amidst the view limit frenzy.

The reading limit is intended to last only 15 minutes (hence, the "temporary"), apparently. However, Twitter's latest issue plagued the app for hours yesterday, resulting in the trending hashtag#RIPTwitter. Fitting for these new, wild limits. The Musk curse strike again.

This article was published on July 1 and updated on July 2

