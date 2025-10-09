Nike Turned the Air Force 1 Into a Vibram-Soled Waterproof Tank

With the shoe having been around as long as it has, you'd think there'd be only so many more ways to prove the stylish versatility of Nike's Air Force 1 sneaker. Hell, you might even think the sportswear giant has no business further putting that to test, having by now proven that point over and over and over again.

And yet, there goes Nike, creating yet another mouthwateringly good version of the famed low-rise sneaker. Maybe, actually, mouth-dryingly would fit even better here, seeing as this revamp sets up these Nike kicks with Vibram soles and a skin lined with GORE-TEX. Ain't nothin' getting wet over here.

The shiny, tank-colored exterior of the Air Force 1 "Clay Green" only underscores the model's military-adjacent robustness. It's a shoe that's as much a stylish sneaker as it is an element-defying beast, totally unfazed by cold or rainy weather.

Now truthfully, Nike's not at a loss for rugged khaki sneakers. As a matter of fact, some of its best rollouts this past year have shared an outdoorsy, earthy, at times techy aesthetic, what with the C1TY "Surplus" and such popping off.

That said though, if you've just about had it with the olive, sage, and camo of it all, the classic white AF1s were also subject to this double gorpover.

With their Vibram-assisted, unslippable grip, and cloaked in an impenetrable but breathable GORE-TEX membrane, these Air Force 1s do, in fact, make the umpteenth case for their lineage's chameleonic range. They're releasing on Nike's website just in time for the season's worst weather.

Sooner rather than later, we'll probably be here again, half-surprised at whatever irresistible AF1 overhaul Nike will have come up with next.

