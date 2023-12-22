UNIQLO Beautified Its World-Conquering Bag

Even if you’ve already collected every other color of the UNIQLO round shoulder bag this year, make some room in your closet. UNIQLO and Marimekko have collaborated once again, dropping another set of the same world-conquering bag but in three new printed colorways.

Marimekko's take on UNIQLO's brilliantly useful crossbody bag is still super affordable at just $20 and comes in three new colors for Fall/Winter 2023: black, camel, and white, with the signature Marimekko circle print.

UNIQLO's shoulder bag has long been the choice of TikTokers, tastemakers, and ordinary shoppers alike, not just for its affordability but the versatile sleek shape that goes basically with anything.

It shocked the fashion world by beating out pricier bags for the top spot in "most searched-for item" lists, an achievement the UNIQLO bag likely notched for its sheer usefulness.

Plus, have you tried it? It's got some surprisingly deep storage for its size.

Marimekko, in case you haven’t yet had to reupholster the sofas in your Hamptons vacation home, is a Finnish textile company known for its vibrant, geometric prints. Its previous fashion collabs have included Banana Republic, adidas, German retail giant Zalando, and even Target, so you’ve likely seen this oversized polka dot-y print or the smudge-y flower print — another Marimekko mainstay — somewhere along the line.

And even if you've had enough of the UNIQLO shoulder bag, the latest Marimekko collab also includes printed skirts, turtlenecks, jackets, and patterned socks for both women and kids, all launching at UNIQLO stores in January.

But the real star is easily that limited edition printed version of 2023’s must-have bag, a bright little twist for the new year.