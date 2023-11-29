Sign up to never miss a drop
Luxury, Schmuxury: A $20 Bag Won the Year in Fashion, Data Reveals

in StyleWords By Alexandra Pauly

Designer accessories like Bottega Veneta's $4,100 Gemelli and Louis Vuitton's million-dollar Speedy may have dominated this year in celebrity style, but the non-rich-and-famous public has spoken: The best bag of 2023 is inexpensive enough to pay for in cash.

According to LYST's Year in Fashion report, UNIQLO's $20 shoulder bag is the most popular accessory of 2023. So, how did UNIQLO overtake luxury behemoths like Bottega and Louis? The Japanese brand's humble, crescent-shaped pouch went viral on TikTok, generating over 119 million views, LYST found.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

UNIQLO's shoulder bag isn't the only affordable find that won 2023 in fashion. Adidas' ever-popular Samba is the sneaker of the year.

But the wallet-friendly fashion stops there. LYST's brand of the year is Miu Miu, purveyor of $950 ballet flats. The logo of the year comes courtesy of Loewe, and the shoe of the year from Alaïa — specifically, the French maison's toe-baring, mesh ballet flat captured customers' hearts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Get ready for plenty more bottom-less 'fits: The trend of the year is hot pants, a fad embraced by celebs like Kendall Jenner and Emma Corrin. Speaking of celebrities, 2023's power dresser is BLACKPINIK's Jennie, a front row fixture at Fashion Week. The "fashion couple" of the year? None other than Rihanna and Highsnobiety cover star A$AP Rocky, of course.

Other notable takeaways from LYST's Year in Fashion report: Succession was the year's most influential TV show (hello, quiet luxury), Gwyneth Paltrow's "courtcore" was its viral moment, and Dilara — founded by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu — was its most promising brand to watch.

Head to LYST's website for the rest of 2023 in fashion.

