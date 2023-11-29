Luxury, Schmuxury: A $20 Bag Won the Year in Fashion, Data Reveals

Designer accessories like Bottega Veneta's $4,100 Gemelli and Louis Vuitton's million-dollar Speedy may have dominated this year in celebrity style, but the non-rich-and-famous public has spoken: The best bag of 2023 is inexpensive enough to pay for in cash.

According to LYST's Year in Fashion report, UNIQLO's $20 shoulder bag is the most popular accessory of 2023. So, how did UNIQLO overtake luxury behemoths like Bottega and Louis? The Japanese brand's humble, crescent-shaped pouch went viral on TikTok, generating over 119 million views, LYST found.

UNIQLO's shoulder bag isn't the only affordable find that won 2023 in fashion. Adidas' ever-popular Samba is the sneaker of the year.

But the wallet-friendly fashion stops there. LYST's brand of the year is Miu Miu, purveyor of $950 ballet flats. The logo of the year comes courtesy of Loewe, and the shoe of the year from Alaïa — specifically, the French maison's toe-baring, mesh ballet flat captured customers' hearts.

Get ready for plenty more bottom-less 'fits: The trend of the year is hot pants, a fad embraced by celebs like Kendall Jenner and Emma Corrin. Speaking of celebrities, 2023's power dresser is BLACKPINIK's Jennie, a front row fixture at Fashion Week. The "fashion couple" of the year? None other than Rihanna and Highsnobiety cover star A$AP Rocky, of course.

Other notable takeaways from LYST's Year in Fashion report: Succession was the year's most influential TV show (hello, quiet luxury), Gwyneth Paltrow's "courtcore" was its viral moment, and Dilara — founded by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu — was its most promising brand to watch.

Head to LYST's website for the rest of 2023 in fashion.