Unsent Studio Waters its Crocs so You Don't Have To

Long gone are the days when your only option to slip into a set of mules was to crack out your Crocs or slip into a pair of Birkenstock Bostons. The world of clogs and mules in 2022 is a weird and wonderful place – a place where we're both spoilt for choice and mystified by unique concepts and striking functional designs.

Style aside, your choice of mule may lay solely in the functional needs of your environment. Off on a hike that'll have you striding through water or simply needs something cozy for post-climb chilling? Merrell's Hydro Moc is likely a key piece of your arsenal. I know, me too.

While Crocs' have become a dominant collaborative force in the fashion industry, revived from the depths, it's important to remember that they've been the footwear of choice for a variety of workers, from chefs to nurses.

Now, what about those weird and whacky options I mentioned? Look no further than Unsent Studio.

Self-described as a "footwear investigation," Unsent Studio has been making waves across social media recently thanks to its plant-inspired mules, which have grabbed Crocs at the horns and demonstrated the potential of these cozy foam footwear.

Offering full transparency into the design process, the studio's Instagram has served as a staging ground for the watering of these plantlife steppers, aptly dubbed the "Monstera Mule" – one nosy at the design and you'll quickly see why.

Inspired by the monstera plant leaves found along Spain’s Costa Del Sol, the page has welcomed fans into each step of creation, from initial sketches to 3D modeling, palette creation, and initial prototypes.

Getting a behind-the-scenes look at the possibilities of footwear design is always welcomed, and fans are amped up for a new take on the classic Croc.

While the process continues to unfold, it's unlikely that production scale pairs will be arriving soon, so your best bet to stay updated is to keep tabs on the studio's IG.