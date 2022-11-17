Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
It's Still Ed Hardy Season, by the Way

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Urban Outfitters
Will Y2K ever lose its grasp on fashion? That is one of life's great questions; the short answer? Eventually. For now, however, the show must go on, and Ed Hardy remains right in the thick of it. Its resurgence now solidified; it's Urban Outfitters' turn to get in on the action with an exclusive collection of apparel and accessories.

Shop Ed Hardy at Urban Outfitters

If you've stepped outside in the past year, you might have noticed a high frequency of Ed Hardy gear knocking about. No, you've not fallen into a portal back in time to the early 2000s or entered a new world of tattoo manics; Y2K trends, with the help of TikTok, have gripped the industry, letting nostalgia do what it does best.

Brands from the high street to high-end have been dipping their toes (or completely submerging themselves) in to get a taste of the action, with many looking to collaborations as their saving grace.

There are many brands fit for the job, but if you're really looking to hammer home the vibe, you'd do well to place Ed Hardy in the crosshairs, which is exactly what Urban Outfitters has elected to do for FW22.

Available online now (with a handful of pieces available for pre-order), the collection comprises a series of statement styles. Graphic tees, printed cargo pants, statement hoodies, baby tees, and more are decked out in the brand's iconic tattoo-inspired prints, creating a selection that's between time.

A small selection of styles has already started to sell out in smaller sizes, so if you want a piece of the pie, you better act fast.

