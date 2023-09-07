Sign up to never miss a drop
The Undisputed Winner of the 2023 US Open: Sleeveless Shirts

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Some enterprising tennis players will be the actual winners of the 2023 US Open but one presumptive winner is ready to be crowned: the sleeveless T-shirt. Both a stylistic statement and a heat-related essential, the humble sleeveless shirt has been elevated to a veritable symbol of this year's US Open.

Driven by heat, driven by flair, driven by their own god-given skill, some of tennis' brightest young stars are collectively co-signing the sleeveless tee and, as an ardent sleeveless T-shirt enjoyer myself, I'm flexing with pride. Well, not flexing, more like just sitting here, looking at a computer screen, and nodding vaguely, but same dif.

Indeed, worn by youthful headliners like Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, and Ben Shelton, the sleeveless T-shirt — muscle tee if you're nasty — is indicative of the young players who've come to dominate the US Open, or at least reflect the youthful edge indicative of 2023's emerging athletes.

You can rightly point out that sleeveless T-shirts ain't anything new to tennis, of course, especially in the cast of women athletes who've long eschewed sleeves in favor of unrestricted comfort. But it is pleasantly fresh to see 2023 US Open's hottest male players (literally) shedding sleeves to reveal shredded biceps.

It's visually vivacious and not least 'cuz of the radiant shirts worn by showmen like Alcaraz, 20, and Tiafoe, 25. Generational talent Coco Gauff, 19, described Tiafoe's outfit as wearable "confetti."

Peers like Daniil Medvedev, 27, and Novak Djokovic, 36, look downright sober in their conventional Lacoste polos. Not that it's a bad look for those guys, by any means, but it's like comparing JFK and Nixon in their first televised debate.

The sleeveless T-shirt isn't just a fashion statement, though, it's also a functional one. The record-breaking summer heat, rightfully pronounced "stifling" by attendees, is best fought with as little clothing as posible.

Tiafoe, in particular, has drawn attention for constantly swapping his shirts on-court, mid-game. The sleeveless tee as both utility and totem of health, energy, virility.

With Alcaraz and Tiafoe making the sleeveless T-shirt look that good on the court, perhaps they'll help normalize the look off the court. It's very much the best thing to wear during and (and no, the sleeveless tee ain't a tank top).

You don't gotta be as handsome as those guys (trust me), it's just a matter of being willing to bear arm, and then some.

