Carlos Alcaraz Reigns Supreme (x Nike) Off the Court

Words By Jake Silbert

We all know that Carlos Alcaraz reigns supreme on the tennis court. But Nike took a moment to remind us by gifting Alcaraz its next Supreme sneaker collab the day before he debuted at the 2023 US Open. Subtle!

In a content-rich Instagram post, Alcaraz revealed a slew of delectable gifts he received from Nike while visiting its NYC team on August 28, including a jersey with his name on it (naturally), some relatively normal shoes — including a pair of "Panda"-hued Terminator Lows — and, so casually that you'd almost miss them, the unreleased Supreme x Nike Courtposite sneaker.

Supreme's Nike Courtposite shoe is a bright, gradient-tinged take on the shoe that Andre Agassi wore back in the early '00s.

Some of those 2002-era Courtposites can be had for several hundred bucks on eBay, but the colorways are far less vivid than Nikes designed by Supreme for the Fall/Winter 2023 season. In fact, they were subtly revealed in Supreme's FW23 collection lookbook along with some other goodies.

The Supreme x Nike Courtposite makes just as much sense as a gift for Alcaraz as they do as a Supreme x Nike collab in general. Supreme loves old, undersung Nike sneakers. Simple as.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Supreme's Courtposite might be related to the Supreme x Nike Clogposite rumors that sprang up earlier this year but those are still supposedly set to release for the Spring/Summer 2024 season, while the Courtposite will presumably drop as part of Supreme's FW23 collection, given that Nike's already seeding pairs to celebs.

Obviously, no official word yet. It took Supreme all summer to confirm its Rammellzee Dunks that leaked many months ago, so don't hold your breath. Still, between this and the rumored MF DOOM collab, Supreme's new season is off to a rip-roaring start.

If Carlos Alcaraz is actually gonna rock the unreleased Supreme x Nike shoes, there's no better time than 8:15 pm EST on August 29, when he takes on Dominik Koepfer in his first US Open match.

