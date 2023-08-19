Coco Gauff Is #Victorious in Head-To-Toe New Balance

Oh, what a lovely Saturday. The birds are chirping, the weather is pleasant, and Coco Gauff scored a major victory at the Cincinnati semifinals today.

On August 19, Gauff toppled world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the Western & Southern Open semifinals in Cincinnati, marking her first-ever WTA 1000 final.

In securing her win, Gauff was naturally outfitted in full New Balance gear, including that familiar red fitted tank with a cutout back, burgundy pinstripe tennis skirt, and the NB headband worn during the Atlanta Open and Mubadala Citi DC Open.

On foot, the New Balance ambassador again rocked her signature shoes, the Coco CG1 in sea salt and tobacco scheme (currently up for grabs on New Balance's website). Securing a W in your signature shoes? Pretty iconic, if you ask us. Then again, Gauff is an icon.

Our FRONTPAGE star continues to excite with her tennis skills and impressive style. On court looks typically see a wonderfully-colored New Balance uniform complete with her signature shoes.

As for off-court, Gauff mastered repping her New Balance fam while still getting solid casual 'fits, resulting in style moments like collegiate looks paired with icy 550s and GANNI numbers matched with newly-released Warped Runners.

Did we mention an illustrated Gauff also starred in GANNI's latest New Balance campaign? Again, iconic.

Gauff will advance to the championship finals on August 20, facing off against Karolina Muchova. Meanwhile, the U.S. Open is just on the horizon, slated to kick off on August 28 — hopefully presenting us with more victories and slay by Gauff.