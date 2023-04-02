At Dreamville Fest, Usher Got Us Good (UnBEYlievably Good)

Usher is not only the king of R&B but the king of pranks as well. The legendary musician took the Dreamville Festival stage on April 1 (April Fools' Day), naturally getting a prank off during his set.

While performing — outfitted in a tasteful blue ensemble, might I add — Usher stopped briefly to say, "I know I said I would have a special surprise. You guys wanna know what that surprise is?"

"Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, put your hands together for the one, the only Beyoncé."

The Dreamville Fest crowd instantly went wild while waiting for the Renaissance artist to walk onto stage. But after a few seconds of Usher pretending to encourage Queen Bey to come out, he returned to the mic to say, "April Fools!"

I can't lie; it was a good one by Usher. He definitely had me fooled – and pretty much everyone else watching him, too.

Of course, Usher didn't disappoint with his set, performing 21 of his greatest hits like "U Don't Have to Call," "My Boo," "OMG," "Yeah!," and "Confessions," to name a few. Indeed, 'twas another Usher show for the books.

Fans are in for another treat tonight as J.Cole and Drake are set to take the stage in closing out another eventful Dreamville Fest.

Also, FYI: Dreamville Fest is streaming on Amazon Prime Video for those looking to be there in spirit. Tell a friend.