Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

At Dreamville Fest, Usher Got Us Good (UnBEYlievably Good)

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

Usher is not only the king of R&B but the king of pranks as well. The legendary musician took the Dreamville Festival stage on April 1 (April Fools' Day), naturally getting a prank off during his set.

While performing — outfitted in a tasteful blue ensemble, might I add — Usher stopped briefly to say, "I know I said I would have a special surprise. You guys wanna know what that surprise is?"

"Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, put your hands together for the one, the only Beyoncé."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Dreamville Fest crowd instantly went wild while waiting for the Renaissance artist to walk onto stage. But after a few seconds of Usher pretending to encourage Queen Bey to come out, he returned to the mic to say, "April Fools!"

I can't lie; it was a good one by Usher. He definitely had me fooled – and pretty much everyone else watching him, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Of course, Usher didn't disappoint with his set, performing 21 of his greatest hits like "U Don't Have to Call," "My Boo," "OMG," "Yeah!," and "Confessions," to name a few. Indeed, 'twas another Usher show for the books.

Fans are in for another treat tonight as J.Cole and Drake are set to take the stage in closing out another eventful Dreamville Fest.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Also, FYI: Dreamville Fest is streaming on Amazon Prime Video for those looking to be there in spirit. Tell a friend.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
PattaHope Love Peace Sports Cap
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Alpha Industries x HighsnobietyMA-1 Heritage Bomber Jacket
$930.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAKAHA 2 LOW GTX
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • IWC’s Christian Knoop on Why Good Design Is Timeless
  • Nike's Air Max Skate Shoe Already Went Silver, Now It's Going for Gold
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
  • Bad Bunny’s Ballerina Sneaker Was Already Bold — Now It’s Gold
  • Rallying The Coming Season's Best Rain Coats
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now