Usher's Custom Super Bowl Sneakers Slayed

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show had everything: surprise guests, roller skating, stellar choreography, and some major costume changes.

In between nostalgia-evoking renditions of If I Ain’t Got You with Alicia Keys and Yeah! with Lil Jon and Ludacris, Usher also debuted a pair of custom striking Jordan 4 sneakers designed by renowned LA-based customizer The Shoe Surgeon.

Usher donned a pair of Air Jordan 4 “Chrome” Custom PE for his grand finale.

The sneakers came equipped with a dazzling Metallic Silver upper, blue accented Jumpman logos, and a back heel tab boasting a rhinestone iteration of Usher’s iconic “U” motif.

The performance was as billed: a nostalgic journey through Usher’s two-decade career. Last week the 45-year-old teased fans about what to expect of his halftime show during a press conference in Las Vegas, with rumors circulating that Taylor Swift, whose boyfriend Travis Kelce was playing for the victorious Kansas City Chiefs, could make an appearance.

Although Swifites may have been left disappointed, the Usherboard (as Usher’s fan base is know) certainly weren’t as they were gifted renditions of Confessions, U Got It Bad (with HER), and, of course, Caught Up.

What Usher didn’t mention beforehand, though, was that he’d be wearing perhaps the bougiest Jordan 4s I’ve ever seen.

But then again, considering Usher’s recent string of enviable fashionable moments (including a head-to-toe Chanel at the house’s Summer 2024 show), the fact he donned such a head-turning pair of dazzling custom sneakers shouldn’t come as a surprise.

If nothing else, it further cements the fact that Usher is most definitely back — and so is his sneaker game.