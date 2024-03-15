Sign up to never miss a drop
New Balance’s Best Skate Shoe Is Too Good To Skate In

Words By Tayler Willson

New Balance’s mainline sneakers are having a bit of a moment of late and, in particular, NB's understated chunky, Dunk-like shoe: the Numeric 480.

First released as a skate shoe in the early 1980s, New Balance’s modest-looking Numeric 480 has become the brand’s “it” sneaker in recent months, finding itself in similar realms of popularity to that of New Balance's evergreen 990 and 1500 silhouettes.

High praise for a classic skate sneaker released over forty-years ago, sure, but one most certainly warranted, not least when it comes in buttery soft leather.

New Balance's 480 isn't like its other sneakers. It isn't techy-looking, it wouldn't be classed as a dad shoe, and it isn't a particularly expensive silhouette. I mean, most 480s will set you back around $110 at retail, which is a lot cheaper than you'd splash out on any 990s.

The 480's beauty, though, lies in its simplicity. In world of sneakers so often clad in a myriad of bells and whistles, New Balance's 480 is relatively straightforward: a robust midsole and reinforced toe-box.

Truth is, New Balance’s Numeric 480 has all the hallmarks of a classic skate shoe, yet with the addition of a plush upper, FuelCell foam, and minimalist branding it’s also a perfectly adequate everyday sneaker, too.

Though New Balance’s suede-covered 480s have garnered the most attention thus far, NB’s all-leather iterations, which come in black and white colorways, are arguably its finest yet.

Like its suede siblings, NB’s leather 480, available online now, also boasts a Dunk-like perforated toe-box for added breathability, and a plush multifaceted upper.

However, realised in New Balance’s buttery smooth leather — similar to that used on a recent 550 revamp — its Numeric 480 really ups the ante to a point that, honestly, they’re probably too good looking to skate in. Then again, that’s just me.

Image on Highsnobiety
