Crocs' Debut Sneaker Just Got Twice as Good

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

What's better than one Crocs Juniper sneaker? Why, two, of course.

Salehe Bembury continues to make his rounds in Paris for the city's menswear fashion shows, naturally keeping his Crocs Juniper sneaker in rotation — both colorways, that is. Both?! Indeed, a second colorway of the Crocs sneaker has landed.

Bembury's newest colorway offers a blue upper while orange dresses the shoe's instantly recognizable sole, which looks like Bembury stepped in some serious goo. Elsewhere, you'll also notice some deep purple and purplish-pink hints.

It's unknown whether the Crocs Juniper sneaker's second colorway will accompany the initial pair for the Juniper's anticipated launch.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Some suspect the latest will be a "Friends & Family" release. Others, on the other hand, are hopeful that both sneakers will make their way to their closets.

Right now, we're still awaiting an official release date for the Crocs Juniper sneaker. The pairs are expected to drop sometime during the Spring/Summer 2024 season, as teased by Bembury in earlier preview posts.

With full official looks now out there, hopefully the wait won't be much longer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Crocs Juniper comes to us as Bembury's latest creation for Crocs after his sought-after Pollex clogs. The sneaker is a step in a new direction not only for the partnership but also for Crocs' footwear legacy.

The foam footwear brand has been on a roll in the past few years, and I'm not just talking about its famous clogs, which are still extremely popular.

From cowboy boots to platform heels, Crocs has steadily been building its offering with new, innovative silhouettes. Don't freak out: the slip-ons are still here with us (and even in the spirit of its newer silhouettes).

Crocs just seems to be expanding its reach beyond the beloved foam shoe, and that's quite okay with me.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There have been other Crocs sneakers, some even loaded up on the brand's website as we speak. But Crocs' Juniper sneaker would mark the brand's proper foray into the modern-day sneaker game.

Plus, the Juniper is handled by the designer dubbed as the "sneaker whisperer," thanks to Bembury's collection of hyped New Balances and Pollex clogs.

Yes, the Bembury's Crocs clogs have landed in some sneaker-of-the-year rankings. I have a feeling his actual Crocs sneaker will follow the same footsteps.

