Even Vandy the Pink's First Salomon Sneaker Is Burger-rific

Vandy the Pink is taking his fast-food fashion to the trails, teaming up with Salomon for his first delicious Speedcross 3 sneaker collaboration.

After getting laced with ribbons by Sandy Liang, the Salomon Speedcross gets a classic, colorful Vandy the Pink spin. The breezy technical construction is dressed in an array of tasty colors, including cream, green, yellow, red, and brown.

Vandy the Pink ultimately turned the Speedcross into another burger-rific sneaker. The vibrant palette alone is reminiscent of the classic sandwich with all the works (meat, lettuce, tomato, mustard, ketchup, the whole shebang).

There's even a fries graphic on the insole stamped with collaborative branding (of course).

Prior to the Salomon collab, Vandy the Pink transformed Clarks' classic Wallabees into a fast-food-themed stepper, complete with all the fixings (a "sesame seed" toe box included).

The designer is also behind those sought-after skeletal Wallabees, originally a custom project that blossomed into an official partnership with the Clarks label.

Collaborations aside, Vandy the Pink has won the hearts of streetwear enthusiasts with his grub-inspired pieces, including "Dunk" skate shoes with French fry "Swooshes" and life-sized plush remakes of his famous burger character.

Vandy the Pink may be having a little fun with the Salomon Speedcross's look. But the trail runner maintains its rugged allure with its feather-like feel, immense cushioning setup, and killer trail-hugging grip.

Vandy the Pink and Salomon have yet to announce their debut team-up formally. However, the collaborative Speedcross 3 sneaker has already landed at a few stores, such as Footdistrict and SVD.

It's safe to assume Vandy the Pink and Salomon will be giving fans a shout soon.