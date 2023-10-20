Vandy the Pink's Wallabee Looks Quite Delicious

Vandy the Pink and Clarks Originals have quite literally cooked up a Wallabee shoe that looks rather appetizing. Even more delicious as this writer nears that magical hour for lunch.

For their latest collaboration, Junghoon Son's Vandy the Pink and Clarks turned the beloved Wallabee boot into a burger of sorts.

We've seen the Wallabee dripped out in snakeskin, realized as playing cards, and skeletonized at the hands of Vandy the Pink himself. But a Wallabee version of the beloved bar bite? This is a first.

Vandy the Pink's collaborative Wallabee arrives in a pleasing tan colorway, almost like a fresh out-the-oven bun. Sesame seed-like embroidery gets sprinkled over the premium suede toe box, while classic fixings like meat, tomato, and lettuce hangtags cling to the laces.

And for an extra savory finish, the insole receives an allover graphic of crispy french fries topped with dual-branding. Of course, Clarks fans can still count on the Wallabee's classic crepe sole and fobs (now marked with both Clarks and Vandy the Pink's names).

For Vandy the Pink, creating burger pieces ain't new. You may have scrolled past the artist's Vandy Burger — a flowery-eyed sandwich character that debuted in 2019 — on Instagram once or twice. Or you've probably even tried to cop the brand's insane Burger Dunks, which resembled the famous Nike silhouette but with a French fry as the "Swoosh."

In addition to playful albeit tasty-looking home decor and varsity jackets, Vandy the Pink teamed up with Casetify and even McDonald's for a heaven-made merch collab dripped out with designer's reimagined food.

So, yeah. A burger Wallabee by Vandy sounds about right. It certainly advances the designer's obsessions with the good ole greasy sandwich. Plus, the boot alone looks pretty darn good — and I'm not just saying that because my stomach is starting to rumble.

Vandy the Pink first teased the Wallabee boot during a New York pop-up event (the shoes dangled by their laces from the ceiling). Now, Vandy the Pink's Clarks Wallabees are due to launch on October 26 at END. and November 2 at Solebox.

There are no details regarding launches on Clarks and Vandy the Pink's platforms yet. But keep your eyes peeled and bun seated for more information.