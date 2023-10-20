Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Vandy the Pink's Wallabee Looks Quite Delicious

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Vandy the Pink and Clarks Originals have quite literally cooked up a Wallabee shoe that looks rather appetizing. Even more delicious as this writer nears that magical hour for lunch.

For their latest collaboration, Junghoon Son's Vandy the Pink and Clarks turned the beloved Wallabee boot into a burger of sorts.

We've seen the Wallabee dripped out in snakeskin, realized as playing cards, and skeletonized at the hands of Vandy the Pink himself. But a Wallabee version of the beloved bar bite? This is a first.

Vandy the Pink's collaborative Wallabee arrives in a pleasing tan colorway, almost like a fresh out-the-oven bun. Sesame seed-like embroidery gets sprinkled over the premium suede toe box, while classic fixings like meat, tomato, and lettuce hangtags cling to the laces.

And for an extra savory finish, the insole receives an allover graphic of crispy french fries topped with dual-branding. Of course, Clarks fans can still count on the Wallabee's classic crepe sole and fobs (now marked with both Clarks and Vandy the Pink's names).

For Vandy the Pink, creating burger pieces ain't new. You may have scrolled past the artist's Vandy Burger — a flowery-eyed sandwich character that debuted in 2019 — on Instagram once or twice. Or you've probably even tried to cop the brand's insane Burger Dunks, which resembled the famous Nike silhouette but with a French fry as the "Swoosh."

In addition to playful albeit tasty-looking home decor and varsity jackets, Vandy the Pink teamed up with Casetify and even McDonald's for a heaven-made merch collab dripped out with designer's reimagined food.

So, yeah. A burger Wallabee by Vandy sounds about right. It certainly advances the designer's obsessions with the good ole greasy sandwich. Plus, the boot alone looks pretty darn good — and I'm not just saying that because my stomach is starting to rumble.

Vandy the Pink first teased the Wallabee boot during a New York pop-up event (the shoes dangled by their laces from the ceiling). Now, Vandy the Pink's Clarks Wallabees are due to launch on October 26 at END. and November 2 at Solebox.

There are no details regarding launches on Clarks and Vandy the Pink's platforms yet. But keep your eyes peeled and bun seated for more information.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Wool Blend Inlaid Knit Cr
Highsnobiety HS05
$140
Image on Highsnobiety
Loose Fit Jeans
Acne Studios
$480
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-Quest 2
Salomon
$205
We Recommend
  • Clarks Wallabees
    Every Year is the Year of the Clarks Wallabee
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Facetasm's SS24 Show Was a Clarks Bonanza!
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Martine Rose's Clarks Are Surprisingly Muted (But I'm Into Them)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Aries Has Clarks Originals Fully Trippin'
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    North West's BFF Slay, ACW's Minimalist Air Maxes, The Genius of Martine Rose at Clarks
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Tamagotchi x Converse collab
    Tamagotchi x Converse Is All the Cute Without Any Responsibility
    • Sneakers
  • Rumored dating couple Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid are seen in New York
    If Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Are Dating, He's Gotta Step up His 'Fits
    • Style
  • A model wears McDonald's x Graniph collaborative clothing & paper bag
    Even McDonald's Paper Bag Is Fashion Now
    • Style
  • vandy the pink clarks wallabee collab
    Vandy the Pink's Wallabee Looks Quite Delicious
    • Sneakers
  • Detailed photos of Salomon & 11 by BBS' FW23 sneaker collaboration
    Salute Salomon's Surprisingly Slick Bouldering Sneaks
    • Sneakers
  • CDG x Nike Tennis Classic sneakers
    COMME des GARÇONS' New Nikes Are Quiet... Too Quiet
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023