A Slick Vans Skate Shoe Wrapped In Beautiful Wool Blankets

Vans’ All Nations Old Skool is a textural treat. This stylish sneaker fuses Pendleton’s signature patterned wool with the skate brand’s signature skate shoes, yet another excellent example of how good Pendleton’s textiles look on Vans' classic Sidestripe shoe.

While Vans and Pendleton have teamed up before, this Old Skool sneaker might just be their most wearable (and collectible) collab yet.

Curated by Steve Van Doren himself, son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren, and often described as Vans' unofficial ambassador, the Van Doren Approved line, which includes this All Nations Old Skool, taps into the label’s grassroots ethos.

Launched around the brand’s 50th anniversary in 2016, the “Van Doren Approved” collection features limited-edition reissues of classic Vans sneakers like the Sk8‑Hi 38, Era 95, Slip‑On 98, and Chukka Boot 49A.

Previous drops have featured regional exclusives, artist collaborations, and archival remixes, while others mix Pendleton’s wool into skate sneakers.

This Van Doren Approved X All Nations Old Skool Shoe honors Vans' enduring partnership with the All Nations Skate Jam, an annual event held in conjunction with New Mexico's Gathering of Nations to amplify the voices of Native youth.

For its latest collaborative Vans sneaker, Pendleton, known for its premium wool and intricate patterns inspired by Native American traditions, elevates the Old Skool with rich and vibrant textures.

Paired with blue suede overlays, classic white midsoles, and Vans' unmistakable white leather sidestripe, this sneaker is as meaningful as it is stylish.

Priced at $80 and available now on Vans' site, the shoe features Vans’ hyper-versatile silhouette while honoring Native American heritage.

It’s a masterclass in collaboration that is intentional and effortlessly cool, all while keeping the soul of skatewear firmly intact.

