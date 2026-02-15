Vans' Vibram-Soled Skate Shoe Has the (Hot) Sauce

Vans is seeing red. And as far as the Authentic 44 is concerned, this is a good thing. The Vans OTW Authentic 44 sneaker, an enhanced version of the simple skate shoe, has taken on many hue variations over the years.

But this scarlet iteration is certainly the hottest take on the shoe thus far. One thing about Vans OTW is that you know that luxury sub-label is always going to bring it.

While other sneakers are playing it soft and sweet these days, Vans is getting real spicy with it. When we say bring the heat, this is what we mean.

Instead of the standard canvas material that coats the majority of Vans' Authentic sneakers, this scotch bonnet of a shredder wears a partially leather upper with white contrast stitching and a crisp white outsole with higher sidewalls.

Beyond that, this Authentic 44 was created in partnership with sneaker sole legends Vibram, meaning a tougher (and more luxe) sole unit.

These upgrades, however subtle, make all the difference in setting this Vans Authentic 44 sneaker apart from more of its shred-ready compadres.

While Vans has dabbled in various shades of red sneakers in the past, this take on the Authentic 44, available on the Vans website for $105, is the most opulent, yet simple, scarlet shredder to come from the skate house. At least as far as the Authentic is concerned.

Separately, though, the luxe leather Vans slip-on and the Ballet-esque Mary Jane are a few of the most regal red shoe offerings to come from Vans. But the understated simplicity of the Authentic 44 just hits different.

