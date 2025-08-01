Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
One Simple Trick Turns Classic Vans Skate Shoes Emo

Written by Donovan Barnett
Vans
The Vans Authentic Barbed White is a shoe packed with emotion.

Trace its upper and you’ll catch the twist: black barbed wire embroidery, curling like a scar. It's a detail that lands somewhere between punk flyer aesthetics and Hot Topic-era mall goths with My Chemical Romance on loop.

The sneaker still hits all the marks that made the Authentic iconic since 1966 through its sturdy canvas uppers, reinforced outsoles, and skate-ready bones.

But that single embroidered line? That's what delivers all the tension and subtext. This is the kind of design you only notice when you’re really paying attention.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

This isn’t Vans’ first brush with barbed wire either. DIY versions have floated around Reddit and skate culture for years, a nod to the same '80s punk, '90s hardcore, and emo-scene DNA that wore pain like a patch. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

From tattoos to grip tape, barbed wire has long symbolized rebellion, protection, and something quietly raw. These channel that history with restraint. The shoe wears its rebellious lore on the upper, the same way Panic! At The Disco wore emotions on their sleeves.

Originally a blank canvas, the Authentic has always been the shoe of subcultures and style mutations, a tradition that continues, almost weekly, to this day, with this specific pair of Vans available on the Vans online store for a cool $99.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
