Fear of God's Collection 8 Just Got Bigger

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety
Fear of God

Fear of God fans' ears may perk up to this news, Collection 8 lovers especially: Jerry Lorenzo just revealed a Collection 8 Fall/Winter 2024 offering.

Fear of God expands its Collection 8 to include new fall pieces, which arrive right on time as the FW24 fashion collections hit the catwalks. But there's no runway show for Fear of God FW24.

Instead, Fear of God introduces a Collection 8 FW24 lookbook titled "American Symphony," which showcases more seasonal oversized coats, chunky knits, and roomy blazers in Fear of God's signature muted tones and luxurious textures.

Fear of God's Collection 8 was already a big deal — FW24 or no FW24 — having made a grand entrance at the Hollywood Bowl in 2023.

It was Fear of God's first runway show, and naturally, the brand went all out: Collection 8 debut, Pusha T performance, and a real good look at the Fear of God Athletics x adidas. All that was missing was Fear of God's most popular pillar, ESSENTIALS.

Since the Hollywood Bowl show, Athletics, Collection 8's new California shoe, and lots of ESSENTIALS have dropped. But Collection 8 itself is still pending, and fans have been more than patient.

Well, consider the wait almost over. Fear of God confirmed its Collection 8 will finally launch January 2024 on Fear of God's website. Fear of God's Collection 8 FW24 collection is scheduled to release sometime during Summer 2024.

There didn't appear to be any new adidas pieces in the FW24 preview (that doesn't mean it's not happening, either). Following their anticipated launch and an exclusive Christmas release in December 2023, Athletics' Instagram page has been relatively quiet....almost too quiet.

It certainly makes you wonder: what are adidas and Jerry up to?

