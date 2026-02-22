Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Might Be Vans’ Craziest Checkerboard Skate Shoe Yet

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans has found another new way to do its iconic checkerboard pattern. And the latest might be the adventurous of them all (a good kind of wild, though).

The new Authentic Shell Knit skate sneaker is, honestly, exactly what it sounds like, with a literal checkerboard knit covering the upper.

The shell's open moments reveal a very luxurious upper, featuring what looks like nice corduroy textures and hairy suede in black. At the same time, leather trims around the ankles and extra-sleek tape around the sole add some luxe touches to the reimagined skate shoe.

The skateboarding brand has redone its checkerboard design many times, in various ways. Vans has flipped it, pearlized it with Mattias Gollin, and even crocheted it onto classic skate models.

The Authentic Shell Knit is but another one for the books. Also, what a way to kick off the model's 60th anniversary.

Looking for a checkerboard skate shoe unlike any other? The Authentic Shell Knit sneaker is now available on Vans Mexico's website for 2,009 pesos, about $117.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
