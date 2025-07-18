Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Best Basic Skate Shoe Looks Better Zipped

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
vans
1 / 4

Vans Authentic sneaker has evolved beyond laces. Vans’ Authentic skate shoe has long since transcended its initial role as a thrash-ready shredder. It's now a full-on fashion sneaker. 

This is thanks in part to OTW, Vans' premium sub-label, churning out leveled-up iterations of some of Vans' greatest hits.

shop vans here

But there's only so much you can do to reinvent the Vans Authentic sneaker before you have to alter the actual structure of the shoe by, say, taking the laces off or something?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Enter: The Vans OTW Authentic Zip Vibram sneaker. Made of flexible neoprene material, the zip-happy Authentic sneaker has the Authentic’s classic upper but instead of laces, it rocks a zipper closure that turns up the cool factor without altering the core components of the storied sneaker. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And that canary yellow color is just smooth enough to fall under the larger butter yellow trend taking over the digital zeitgeist right now. Available online now, the zippered Vans sneaker is priced at $110, an on par price point for an OTW shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There's something so fresh about finding a zipper where you'd typically see laces, and it's honestly one of the best bits in the sneaker game right now. Just look at the smooth leather Nike Air Max Sunder or Shai Gilgeous Alexander's suede SHAI 001 Converse sneaker. Lace-free zipper sneakers are the moment. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Naturally, Vans has dabbled in the world of zipper sneakers in the past, but this neoprene Authentic sneaker is one of the skatewear brand's freshest takes on the trend. It's also the brightest.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Acne StudiosDistressed Monogram Jacket
$870.00
Available in:
SML
adidasGhost Sprint W
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
282930313233

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • First Look: Vans' Iconic Skate Shoes Gone UNDERCOVER
  • This Top-Tier Color-Blocked Vans Skate Shoe Is a Straight-Up Gem
  • The Confusing Clashing Patterns of Vans’ Premium Skate Shoe
  • This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes
  • This Isn't a Vans Skate Shoe, It's an Ultra-Tough Trail Shoe
What To Read Next
  • The Flavorful Nostalgia of Aimé Leon Dore’s New Balance Dad Shoes
  • Nike’s Most Versatile Sneaker Gets Deliciously Denim-fied
  • Vans' Best Basic Skate Shoe Looks Better Zipped
  • The Glorious Death of Sneaker Monoculture
  • Germany’s Footballing Finest on Style, Pre-Match Rituals & Kits
  • Nike's Weirdest Ballet Shoe Is a Beauty When It's Buckled
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now