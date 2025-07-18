Vans' Best Basic Skate Shoe Looks Better Zipped

Vans Authentic sneaker has evolved beyond laces. Vans’ Authentic skate shoe has long since transcended its initial role as a thrash-ready shredder. It's now a full-on fashion sneaker.

This is thanks in part to OTW, Vans' premium sub-label, churning out leveled-up iterations of some of Vans' greatest hits.

But there's only so much you can do to reinvent the Vans Authentic sneaker before you have to alter the actual structure of the shoe by, say, taking the laces off or something?

Enter: The Vans OTW Authentic Zip Vibram sneaker. Made of flexible neoprene material, the zip-happy Authentic sneaker has the Authentic’s classic upper but instead of laces, it rocks a zipper closure that turns up the cool factor without altering the core components of the storied sneaker.

And that canary yellow color is just smooth enough to fall under the larger butter yellow trend taking over the digital zeitgeist right now. Available online now, the zippered Vans sneaker is priced at $110, an on par price point for an OTW shoe.

There's something so fresh about finding a zipper where you'd typically see laces, and it's honestly one of the best bits in the sneaker game right now. Just look at the smooth leather Nike Air Max Sunder or Shai Gilgeous Alexander's suede SHAI 001 Converse sneaker. Lace-free zipper sneakers are the moment.

Naturally, Vans has dabbled in the world of zipper sneakers in the past, but this neoprene Authentic sneaker is one of the skatewear brand's freshest takes on the trend. It's also the brightest.

