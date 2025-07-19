Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Vans' Next-Level Skate Shoe Has No Business Being This Clean

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Earlier this year, skater Curren Caples released his inaugural Vans signature shoe and hit out of the park on his first go.

The Vans Skate Curren Caples is what he calls "vulcanized perfection." For non-skaters, it's essentially a well-engineered skate shoe wrapped in an ultra-clean look.

Under the hood, the Vans Curren Caples offers plentiful protection and cushioning for rides. Also, the Curren Caples shoes come with their own custom outsole pattern for better board grip.

No signature Vans waffle outsole here, like those on the brand's other skate models.

On the outside, however, the Caples' signature shoe is seriously sleek and somewhat minimalist. The sneakers round off with stylish leather details and a collaborative branding badge on the tongue. It almost resembles a modernized Authentic.

It has the same stylish yet technical energy as Anthony Van Engelen's Vans AVE 2.0. Funny enough, Engelen and Caples both appeared in an recent Vans ad together.

Debuted in May, Vans' Curren Caples skate shoe is now available on the brand's website in a variety of colorways, including black and off-white. The price tag? Just 80 bucks for this suave skate shoe.

