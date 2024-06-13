Vans' Most Advanced Skate Shoe Ever Is Also Maybe Its Most Stylish

Introduced in March, the Vans AVE 2.0, the latest signature shoe by Anthony Van Engelen, is not just a sequel, it's an evolution. This sequel to the Vans AVE is hailed as the brand's "most advanced skateboarding shoe ever." With such a claim, it's hard not to be intrigued by what the VANS 2.0 has to offer.

Compared to the AVE 1.0, Vans AVE 2.0 sneakers are a tad slimmer and feature this cleverly snug knit upper that looks like a built-in sock (plus some other neat skate-ready enhancements).

Fast forward to June, the already-good Vans AVE 2.0 shoe gets better. The VANS 2.0 AVE sneaker returns to form for its second drop, ditching its sock-like upper in exchange for a mesh-based look similar to the OG AVE.

Smooth, supple suede tops the new airy mesh foundation, painted in stylish shades that truly bring out the skate shoe's textural goodness. Specifically, Vans and Engelen offer the VANS 2.0 in nice Medium Grey, Lavender Fog/Black, and Bench Green colorways.

Not only does the VANS 2.0 look good, it feels good too. The new and improved AVE shoe is designed with the utmost comfort in mind, promising even more cushioning than before, thanks to added extra foam and softer heel counters. So, you can skate comfortably in style.

For any skater boi wondering, the second wave of Vans AVE 2.0 will release on June 13 through Vans' website and skate shops. So, set a reminder if you're looking to arrive at your next skate sesh in the new AVE drip.

Vans' schedule looks booked and busy for these next few weeks. Following the drop, the brandwill be in town for Paris Fashion Week, hosting some cool activations and a "surprise experience" for its OTW line.

Please be another excellent hybrid sneaker.