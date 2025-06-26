Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans Takes a Classic Corduroy Skate Shoe Surfing

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 3

Forget the skatepark: Vans is tryna catch a wave.

In collaboration with California-based surf shop Thalia Surf, Vans crafted a blissfully oceanic iteration of Vans' classic Authentic sneaker. The shoe has a full corduroy upper, which is an interesting fabric choice considering that the raised cord fabric isn't top of mind when I think of aquatic pursuits. 

shop vans here

Then the shoe’s toe box is suede which is, again, interesting. But some of this apparent material incompatibility is offset by the Vans Authentic’s beachy blue and white colorway.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Thalia Surf Vans sneaker also reps a hand-painted graphic on the outsole that depicts a surfer riding a wave alongside some mid-flight birds. The dual-branded tongue is also etched onto a wave, driving home the surf-ready vibe of this Authentic sneaker

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On second thought, though, the durability of corduroy lowkey makes sense in a surfing context. After all, the beach isn't exactly the gentlest of environments, and you want a material that can withstand some intensity. So yes, it works for shoes. But pants? I wouldn’t take it that far.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Thalia Surf Vans' Authentic sneaker sits atop a glossy sidewall that informs the classic Authentic low-top silhouette.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Vans and Thalia Surf Shop actually go way back. The two have been working together since 2010, and Thalia Surf Shop has loaned Vans its classic beach vibe on numerous occasions including a commemorative 20th-anniversary Vans collaboration.

Vans’ signature slip-on also got the blue and white Thalia Surf treatment, making it the perfect match for the oceanic Authentic sneaker. Both are available on the Vans website for $85.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Issey Miyake Homme PlisséMC May Blouson
$830.00
Available in:
234
ParabootMichael Marche
$525.00
Available in:
41424344
COMME des GARÇONS HOMMECrinkle Finish Shirt
$425.00
Available in:
SL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans' Classic Skate Sneakers Are Prestigious Trail Shoes Now
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
  • Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest
  • This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes
  • The Only Way to Improve Vans' Skate Shoes: Add a Crushable Heel
What To Read Next
  • Vans Takes a Classic Corduroy Skate Shoe Surfing
  • Unstitching the Single Most JJJJound Garment (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Classically Clean Bone-Colored AF1? That's Scary Good
  • First Look: At Rick Owens, It's Raining Men
  • First Look: The Well-Coiffed Future of the Dries Van Noten Man
  • Saint Laurent's Incredibly Stylish Kinky Businessmen
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now