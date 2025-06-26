Vans Takes a Classic Corduroy Skate Shoe Surfing

Forget the skatepark: Vans is tryna catch a wave.

In collaboration with California-based surf shop Thalia Surf, Vans crafted a blissfully oceanic iteration of Vans' classic Authentic sneaker. The shoe has a full corduroy upper, which is an interesting fabric choice considering that the raised cord fabric isn't top of mind when I think of aquatic pursuits.

Then the shoe’s toe box is suede which is, again, interesting. But some of this apparent material incompatibility is offset by the Vans Authentic’s beachy blue and white colorway.

The Thalia Surf Vans sneaker also reps a hand-painted graphic on the outsole that depicts a surfer riding a wave alongside some mid-flight birds. The dual-branded tongue is also etched onto a wave, driving home the surf-ready vibe of this Authentic sneaker.

On second thought, though, the durability of corduroy lowkey makes sense in a surfing context. After all, the beach isn't exactly the gentlest of environments, and you want a material that can withstand some intensity. So yes, it works for shoes. But pants? I wouldn’t take it that far.

The Thalia Surf Vans' Authentic sneaker sits atop a glossy sidewall that informs the classic Authentic low-top silhouette.

Vans and Thalia Surf Shop actually go way back. The two have been working together since 2010, and Thalia Surf Shop has loaned Vans its classic beach vibe on numerous occasions including a commemorative 20th-anniversary Vans collaboration.

Vans’ signature slip-on also got the blue and white Thalia Surf treatment, making it the perfect match for the oceanic Authentic sneaker. Both are available on the Vans website for $85.

