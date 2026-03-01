Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
Vans’ multiverse of vibrant hybrids continues to expand. This time, the skatehouse has its sights set on the humble clog. Specifically, Vans is taking a fat page out of the Crocs book of slip-ons with its new Authentic Foam Mule. 

As the name suggests, this mule is basically a Vans Authentic sneaker — on air.

Instead of a standard canvas upper and chunky outsole, the Authentic foam mule is made with, you guessed it, foam. 

Sure, the slip-on mechanism and lace-free design might make actual skateboarding seem riskier than usual, but it still looks like a straight-up shredder. And isn't that what really matters?

Vents at the sidewall and eyelet boost the Authentic Foam's Crocs-ish aura, but the Authentic's strong shredder aesthetic is still present throughout. 

In fact, this slip-on, available on the Vans website for $50, lowkey looks like a 3D rendering of a standard Vans sneaker. Sounds strange, but similar, equally funky things have and continue to happen. Shout out Nike.

And it's not just Crocs nachos that Vans has been feasting on. Chanel has also been a big occupier of the Vans mood board recently, though those are far more luxe exports. In any case, Vans has a true knack for maintaining its signature thrasher DNA, even whilst borrowing from other brands.

Identity crises have never looked so good.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
