First Look: Vans' Iconic Skate Shoes Gone UNDERCOVER

In between warped Champion sweatsuits and spring-worthy jackets with exposed tags, UNDERCOVER served up a Vans treat for its Spring/Summer 2026 "but beautiful 4.5..." collection.

For the SS26, Jun Takahashi's brand brings its beautiful chaos to the Slip-On and SK8 Hi skate shoes. The results? UNDERCOVER's Vans Slip-On arrives with floral and fire graphics on the toe box. The reconstructed SK8 sneakers boasts decorative suede touches and checkered patterns like those found on the brand's previous Dr. Martens shoes.

UNDERCOVER has created its own low-top Vans-inspired sneakers for its in-line collections. However, the Japanese streetwear brand has also worked directly with the American skate shoe label for official shoe team-ups.

In 2024, UNDERCOVER collaborated with Vans OTW for the Era and SK8 Mid sneakers, resulting in "punk meets luxury" skate shoes.

Highsnobiety 1 / 3

Even before that, the pairing took some other Vans classics for a spin and dressed them up in rock n' roll florals.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

UNDERCOVER may be one of Vans more rare collaborators. However, when they two do get together, it's usually good. The latest collab is just more proof.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.