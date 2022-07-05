Joe Freshgoods & Vault by Vans Enjoy “The Honeymoon Stage”

Brand: Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans

Model: OG Style 36 "The Honeymoon Stage"

Release Date: Available now

Price: TBC

Buy: Exclusively at the Opening of Every Now and Then Chicago, wider release TBC

Editor's Notes: Once a designer knocks it out of the park with a sneaker collaboration, it's near impossible to ever see the back of them again. Achieving a perfect meshing of styles, these designers are welcomed back with open arms, often by the fans before the establishment that ushered them in, as the desire for new creations hits a fever pitch.

Chicago native Joe Freshgoods is one such name that's earned its stripes in the world of collaborative sneakers. Most likely, you've heard the creative director's name in tandem with New Balance.

Amongst New Balance's steadily growing offering of unmissable bangers is a selection of goods from Freshgoods' mind, including an unmistakable 990v3, a neck-snapping 9060, 550, and perfectly balanced summer-tooled 2002R "Conversations Amongst Us." Each release has demonstrated his eye for detail and palette craft, opening further within the industry, including a debut link-up with Vault by Vans.

Dropping in as a three-piece line-up of OG Style 36s, the pack lands in celebration of the opening of Joe Freshgoods’ latest retail concept store, "Every Now and Then."

Serving as a creative space and gallery for all of Joe’s projects fashioned with showcases from upcoming architects and wears from local black artists. “It’s always been a goal of mine to partner with iconic brands, it’s one of those things I never thought I would get the chance to do. When it comes to classic streetwear, I feel like at some point in your career you have to have a Vault by Vans collab – it’s an iconic brand with iconic silhouettes,” says Joe Robinson, creative director of Joe Freshgoods.

Reflective of Vans' iconic Checkerboard finish, the pack colors each of the three styles with a white base, patterned upper, and contrasts of red, pink, and tan.

