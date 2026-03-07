Vans' En-Point(y) Ballet-Skate Shoe Is Elegantly Flat

Humans have been fascinated by grim mythology since time immemorial. It’s why we can’t stop trying to imagine what vampires look like. Whether it’s Robert Pattinson’s pale, brooding pouts, or Robert Eggers’ Freddie Mercury-lookalike Nosferatu, everyone has their own take.

It seems that we can’t seem to agree on what a blood-sucking demon would look like. Surely we can all come to an agreement on the fact that, whatever their hairstyle or accent, they’d definitely be sporting a pair of the Vans Point Shoe…

We’ve sung Vans’ praises a lot lately when it comes to finding ways to reinvent classic silhouettes. From clogs to mules, the Californian icon has been churning out inventive adaptations of its core designs.

The Vans Point Shoe is just the latest, and perhaps boldest, of these new variations. While carrying classic Vans DNA, though, a new sole unit has completely reshaped this one.

If you were to see the upper alone, you’d be forgiven for thinking that you were looking at the inimitable Vans Authentic. Once added to an extremely low-profile, pointed sole unit, though, the shoe is transformed.

But don’t be fooled, this is still a skate shoe, apparently. With a Sola Foam ADC insole for cushioning, you don’t need to rule out hitting a kickflip before pledging your sole for eternal suffering.

Beyond the not-so-subtle pointed sole unit, details like ribbon laces amplify the gothic energy of the Vans Point Shoe.

