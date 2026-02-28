Vans' Flattest Non-Skate Sneaker Is Even Better as a Slick Slipper

It seems like it was just yesterday when Vans dropped the Super Lowpro, essentially its flattest retro-style sneaker. Fast forward to today, it's now a slip-on sneaker called the Super Lowpro Mule.

Yep, Vans removed the trunk on its Super Lowpro sneaker, creating a slipper style that still keeps much of the sneaker-ish charm.

Honestly, the whole front portion is the standard Super Lowpro sneaker inspired by the brand's '80s running shoe. Translation: expect the usual sporty suede construction.

Those signature thin rubber soles are still barely there. And of course, the backside is now gone, allowing fans to literally slip on the model and go about their day.

Vans 1 / 3

Vans' Super Lowpro may still be relatively new, but it's already undergone several trendy transformations. The brand has introduced Prada-coded collapsed versions, further flattening the already low-soled model. It has also received the popular double-lace treatment and has been turned into a cutesy Mary Jane sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's about time the Lowpro had a mule-ment.

Vans' Super Lowpro Mule is now available on the brand's website for $80, offered in three nice colorways, including black, pink, and beige.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.