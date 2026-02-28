Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Flattest Non-Skate Sneaker Is Even Better as a Slick Slipper

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It seems like it was just yesterday when Vans dropped the Super Lowpro, essentially its flattest retro-style sneaker. Fast forward to today, it's now a slip-on sneaker called the Super Lowpro Mule.

Yep, Vans removed the trunk on its Super Lowpro sneaker, creating a slipper style that still keeps much of the sneaker-ish charm.

Shop Vans

Honestly, the whole front portion is the standard Super Lowpro sneaker inspired by the brand's '80s running shoe. Translation: expect the usual sporty suede construction.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Those signature thin rubber soles are still barely there. And of course, the backside is now gone, allowing fans to literally slip on the model and go about their day.

Vans
1 / 3

Vans' Super Lowpro may still be relatively new, but it's already undergone several trendy transformations. The brand has introduced Prada-coded collapsed versions, further flattening the already low-soled model. It has also received the popular double-lace treatment and has been turned into a cutesy Mary Jane sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's about time the Lowpro had a mule-ment.

Vans' Super Lowpro Mule is now available on the brand's website for $80, offered in three nice colorways, including black, pink, and beige.

Shop Vans
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans’ Cute Mary Jane Sneaker Has Been Hiding Its Not-So-Secret Grungy Side
  • Vans' Luckiest (& Most Luxe) Skate Shoes Have Delicious Dior Flavor
  • This Might Be Vans’ Craziest Checkerboard Skate Shoe Yet
  • Vans’ Loaded Its Skinniest Skate Shoe With Lovely Looping Laces
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's Pistachio Dad Shoe Actually Goes Nuts
  • adidas' Scrumptious Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is a Butter-Soft Treat
  • Vans' Flattest Non-Skate Sneaker Is Even Better as a Slick Slipper
  • Nike's Rugged ACG Duck Boot Is Kinda Weird, Kinda Wild, All Weather-Ready
  • Converse's Laceless Leather Chuck Taylor Is the Quirkiest of Them All
  • Turns Out, Nike’s Crazy-Advanced Air Max Has a Freakishly Drippy Cousin
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now