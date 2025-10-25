Top-Tier Vans Skate Shoes in a Zippered Leather Jacket

Vans' Old Skool already proved it could pull off a "Chanel" tweed cardigan. The classic skate shoe also looks good in its new zip-up leather jacket.

Just in time for the cool weather, Vans has revealed a new premium leather Old Skool featuring zippers.

It's not the first zippered Vans skate shoe to exist. And it's certainly not the first time the Old Skool slipped on a leather jacket.

Really, this is the return of the Old Skool Zip, which has reappeared several times over the last few years.

But Vans has made it even better, dressing up the model in new color schemes joined by creamy suede touches atop the slick leather.

Vans

There's also an outdoorsy feel to the shoe, thanks to its rugged, round shoelaces and practical pull tabs.

The newest pairs are even releasing alongside some other winter-ready Vans sneakers like GORE-TEX Old Skools and waterproof suede Half Cabs. These new styles are said to be dropping sometime in November on Vans' website.

Vans' Old Skool Zip, which comes in two white and black colorways, is expected to retail for ¥16,500 (about $108).

