Top-Tier Vans Skate Shoes in a Zippered Leather Jacket

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans' Old Skool already proved it could pull off a "Chanel" tweed cardigan. The classic skate shoe also looks good in its new zip-up leather jacket.

Just in time for the cool weather, Vans has revealed a new premium leather Old Skool featuring zippers.

It's not the first zippered Vans skate shoe to exist. And it's certainly not the first time the Old Skool slipped on a leather jacket.

Really, this is the return of the Old Skool Zip, which has reappeared several times over the last few years.

But Vans has made it even better, dressing up the model in new color schemes joined by creamy suede touches atop the slick leather.

There's also an outdoorsy feel to the shoe, thanks to its rugged, round shoelaces and practical pull tabs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The newest pairs are even releasing alongside some other winter-ready Vans sneakers like GORE-TEX Old Skools and waterproof suede Half Cabs. These new styles are said to be dropping sometime in November on Vans' website.

Vans' Old Skool Zip, which comes in two white and black colorways, is expected to retail for ¥16,500 (about $108).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
