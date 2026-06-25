Nike’s Soccer Ball Soccer Sneaker Is a World Cup Showstopper

There’s a soccer sneaker, and then there’s a soccer ball inspired soccer sneaker. Clearly Nike isn’t interested in doing things halfway.

Introducing the Total 90 soccer-ball style.

This is Nike going all-in on nostalgia, glossy synthetic leather, a quilted pattern that could double as a match ball, and those unmistakable asymmetrical ribbon laces.

The studs are gone, swapped for a flat rubber sole so you can actually hit the streets (or play a casual match) without missing a beat. This is a soccer sneaker on steroids.

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Part throwback, part remix, and all attitude, Nike knows how to celebrate a legend: by making it weirder, more fun, and a whole lot more wearable. And what better timing? With the FIFA World Cup in full swing, there’s no better moment to break these out.

If you’re after a shoe that’ll get the group chat talking, this is it. Total 90 is back, and it’s not here messin’ around. With multiple colorways and endless feminine twists, this is a sneaker that means business.

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The Total 90 is available for $125 on Nike’s website.

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