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Nike’s Soccer Ball Soccer Sneaker Is a World Cup Showstopper

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

There’s a soccer sneaker, and then there’s a soccer ball inspired soccer sneaker. Clearly Nike isn’t interested in doing things halfway. 

Introducing the Total 90 soccer-ball style.

shop nike total 90

This is Nike going all-in on nostalgia, glossy synthetic leather, a quilted pattern that could double as a match ball, and those unmistakable asymmetrical ribbon laces. 

The studs are gone, swapped for a flat rubber sole so you can actually hit the streets (or play a casual match) without missing a beat. This is a soccer sneaker on steroids.

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Part throwback, part remix, and all attitude, Nike knows how to celebrate a legend: by making it weirder, more fun, and a whole lot more wearable. And what better timing? With the FIFA World Cup in full swing, there’s no better moment to break these out.

If you’re after a shoe that’ll get the group chat talking, this is it. Total 90 is back, and it’s not here messin’ around. With multiple colorways and endless feminine twists, this is a sneaker that means business.

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The Total 90 is available for $125 on Nike’s website.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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