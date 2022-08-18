Post Netflix Binge, Vans Goes Full Fanboy for Stranger Things

Brand: Stranger Things x Vans

Model: Sk8-Hi, Authentic, Style 36, Slip-On

Release Date: August 26

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Vans

Editor's Notes: If you've spent any time (at all) on the internet in the past few months of the year, you'll be well acquainted, or at least vaguely familiar, with the happenings of Stranger Things season 4.

Personally, I haven't watched Stranger Things since the second season rolled out – I thoroughly enjoyed the first but found myself phasing through sleep for the second. That probably lands me in a tiny minority that isn't up to date, but the viral success of S4 has left me feeling more familiar with the series than ever.

By all means, a cultural sensation, the Netflix show's cast has aged into icons of their own right, carrying the weight of its virality, as well as their globally adored personalities. Children no more, the Stranger Things cast are no longer stars of tomorrow; they're very much the stars of today.

Thanks to the unfathomable popularity of the show, countless brands have taken to creating themed merchandise. Whether as licensed products or through official collaborations, fans have everything they need to live life in the Upside Down.

In celebration of season 4's knockout success, Vans has created a sneaker collection comprising its most iconic silhouettes, each of which has cherry-picked key moments and themes from the season.

The pack, led by the Sk8-Hi, is completed by the Slip-On, Authentic, and Style 36. Each of the styles on offer features a graphic-heavy finish, including a Demogorgon print, Surfer Boy Pizza, and The Hellfire Club.

